Egypt barred from flying directly to Seattle after New Zealand win

After their win against New Zealand on Sunday, United States authorities have denied Egypt permission to fly directly from Vancouver to Seattle to prepare for their next match against Iran this coming Saturday.

The team had reportedly requested to stay in Seattle this week, but the request was rejected by local security officials. Instead, they will return to their primary training base in Spokane, Washington, 280 miles east of Seattle.

“The security authorities refused the team’s request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup. Therefore, the team’s delegation will return to the city of Spokane,” a statement from Egypt’s Football Association read.

“The team had wanted to travel directly to Seattle to reduce player fatigue caused by the numerous trips in preparation for the Iran match on June 26. However, following the security decision, the Egypt national team delegation will return to Spokane,” added head coach Hosam Hassan.

The Egyptians had hoped to fly directly to Seattle to minimize travel time for their players ahead of their final group game against Iran on Friday, but security protocols in the United States have forced them to return to Spokane in preparation for Saturday’s clash against Iran.