PPB arrests 95, shuts 48 unlicensed medicine outlets in Nairobi and Kajiado

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has arrested 95 people and shut down 48 unlicensed medicine outlets following a week-long enforcement operation across Nairobi and Kajiado counties, in what authorities describe as an intensified crackdown on illegal pharmaceutical activities.

The operation, which ended on June 19, involved inspections of 155 pharmaceutical premises in several areas including Kibra, Korogocho, Eastleigh, Dandora, Mathare, Embakasi, Nairobi West and Rongai.

According to PPB officials, the exercise uncovered widespread breaches of pharmaceutical regulations, resulting in arrests, closures and the seizure of medicines from premises operating outside legal requirements.

PPB Head of Good Distribution Practices and Enforcement Julius Kaluai said nearly two-thirds of the inspected premises were found to be operating illegally.

"Out of the 155 premises inspected, 95 were found to be operating illegally and the individuals responsible were arrested," he said."The suspects have since been presented before courts in Kajiado, Kibra and Makadara, and we are awaiting the outcome of the cases."

Authorities said 48 outlets found to be operating without valid licences were ordered to close immediately.

"The premises have been marked and closure notices issued. We have also written to county security commanders, county governments and the National Police Service to ensure the facilities do not resume operations," he added.

During the enforcement exercise, officers also confiscated approximately 169 cartons of medicines from the affected premises. The products are being held pending court directions regarding their disposal.

The PPB warned that illegal pharmaceutical operations pose risks not only to compliance with regulatory standards but also to public health and safety.

Kaluai said operators found violating regulations risk legal and administrative action, including prosecution and loss of licences.

He also urged members of the public to take extra precautions when purchasing medicines.

"Licensed premises are required by law to display their licences prominently where clients can easily see them. Members of the public should always verify these licences before seeking services or purchasing medicines," he said.

Kenya's pharmaceutical sector has increasingly come under scrutiny amid concerns over counterfeit medicines, unregulated outlets and the circulation of products that do not meet approved safety standards.

The PPB said it would continue strengthening surveillance, enforcement and public awareness campaigns aimed at protecting consumers from unsafe and illegal pharmaceutical practices.

The agency added that its efforts were intended to ensure medicines available in the market continue to meet the required standards of safety, quality and efficacy.