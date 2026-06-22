PLP leader Martha Karua allegedly detained at Entebbe after Uganda denies entry

Senior Counsel and PLP Party leader Martha Karua was reportedly detained at Entebbe International Airport after Ugandan authorities denied her entry into the country while she travelled to attend a court proceeding involving lawyer and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

According to a statement issued by Karua's team on Monday, the Kenyan Senior Counsel had travelled aboard a Kenya Airways flight alongside Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama, but only Kanjama was permitted entry.

The statement said Karua had travelled to Uganda to attend a bail application ruling in the case involving Lukwago, who is also serving as co-lead counsel in the defence team of Ugandan opposition politician Kizza Besigye.

While Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama entered the country, Karua was "detained at the airport", according to her team.

Karua's team further said that by Monday afternoon, she remained unreachable.

"Karua was scheduled to return to Nairobi today but remains incommunicado," the statement said.

"Her senior team reports that she is unreachable, with her mobile phones switched off, and they continue to await direct communication regarding her status and expected return."

No immediate statement had been issued by Ugandan authorities regarding the circumstances surrounding her reported detention or the reasons for denying her entry.

Karua, a Senior Counsel in Kenya and leader of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), is a member of both the Law Society of Kenya and the East Africa Law Society.

She previously served in the Kenyan government as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs among other cabinet roles.

The incident comes amid Karua's continued legal involvement in the case of Kizza Besigye, one of Uganda's most prominent opposition figures.

According to the statement, Karua has been actively involved in Besigye's legal defence since his alleged abduction in Nairobi on November 16,2024 during her book launch.

The statement added that she has continued serving as lead counsel in the treason case against Besigye and co-accused Obeid Lutale under a valid Ugandan legal practising certificate registered through Lukwago's law firm.

The developments also follow the recent arrest of Mr Lukwago. Karua's team said he was taken into custody during an early morning raid at his residence by Uganda's Special Forces Command on June 15.

Following a period of detention, he was charged with misprision of treason, which refers to concealing knowledge of an alleged treasonous plot linked to charges facing Besigye.

Initial confirmation of Lukwago's arrest and whereabouts was made through a social media post by Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, according to the statement.