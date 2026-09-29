Justice Alexander Muteti on Tuesday permitted the withdrawal after Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her son Chris Mulwa and daughter Angela Mulwa told the court they had no objection to the lawyers leaving the case.
According to the Director of Public Prosecutions , Maritim was arrested on August 22 after he allegedly attempted to visit suspects detained at Pangani Police Station. He was reportedly intercepted while trying to deliver a loaf of bread and a packet of milk to the detainees.
According to the DCI, the case arose from an incident on July 2, 2026, in which Osiemo, a former farmhand of the complainant, was alleged to have gone to her home, assaulted her and stabbed her several times before fleeing.
The conviction followed evidence presented by the prosecution, including testimony from the complainant and five other witnesses, supported by medical evidence. The court found the evidence sufficient to prove the defilement charge beyond reasonable doubt
Investigating officer Charles Mutua told Milimani Principal Magistrate Rose Ndombi that police officers who responded to the scene found Mwathi with serious head injuries and brain matter scattered on the ground.
The investigation began after a businesswoman discovered that her two Safaricom lines had suddenly stopped working, leaving her unable to make calls or access M-Pesa services. She reported the incident to police, prompting detectives to investigate how the mobile lines had been taken over
Kelvin Migwe Kimwatu had moved to court seeking to stop the removal and burial of his late wife’s remains, accusing her family and her former employer, KCB Bank Kenya Limited, of excluding him from the funeral arrangements.
Gitonga was charged under Section 4(B)(4) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act No. 4 of 1994, as amended by the 2022 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Control Amendment Act.
Prosecutors allege that the offence was committed on July 30, 2026, in Rangwe Sub-county, Homa Bay County, where the accused are said to have acted jointly and in turns. The four boys pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded at the Homa Bay Child Protection Unit pending trial
In her ruling, Magistrate Nyangena held that the earlier High Court order securing Kaguchia’s release did not prevent the magistrate’s court from proceeding with the case since he was now before it to answer formal criminal charges.
State Counsel Dennis Mang'are opposed the bail application, relying on an affidavit sworn by investigating officer DCIO Henry Rabala. The prosecution argued that releasing the accused could interfere with investigations.
According to EACC, the operation was launched after a businessman from Murang'a lodged a complaint with the commission. The businessman had been convicted on July 2, 2026, in a criminal case involving obtaining money by false pretences and was scheduled to be sentenced on July 22.
The warrant was vacated after Osike appeared before the court through his lawyer, Mutea Muthuri, who told the court that his client had been unwell and was therefore unable to attend the last mention of the case.
The emotional testimony came on Monday as the prosecution presented four additional witnesses in the ongoing manslaughter case against Pastor Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused Shallyne Temba, Kahindi Garama, Tom Mkonwe, Julius Luwali and Johnson Richard.
The direction, issued by the country’s highest court last Friday, temporarily puts on hold a decision that could have a major impact on the 2027 General Election by settling a long-standing constitutional question on the eligibility of impeached State officers.
The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohamed Amin and other respondents have been summoned to appear before the Milimani High Court on Tuesday and produce three missing men — Evans Otieno Omondi, Macmillan Kiarie Mugo and Michael Oloo Osoro — whether alive or deceased. The directions were issued by Justice Alexander Muteti after separate urgent habeas corpus applications were filed by the men's families. The judge certified the applications as urgent and ordered the respondents to appear before the court at 12 noon on July 14 to account for the whereabouts of the three men and show cause why they should not be immediately released from custody if they are being held. In the three cases, the court directed the applicants to serve the respondents with the court orders by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday ahead of the noon hearing. The petitions were filed by Pamela Aloo, the wife of Evans Otieno Omondi; Beatrice Wanjira, the mother of Macmillan Kiarie Mugo; and Rose Sopi, the wife of Michael Oloo Osoro. They are seeking the court's intervention over the alleged disappearance of their relatives. Besides the Inspector General and the DCI Director, the applications also name the State Law Office and other respondents, who will be required to respond to the allegations before the court. The hearing is expected to determine whether the security agencies are holding the three men and what further orders the court will issue regarding their alleged disappearance.
Speaking outside court, Njiru, flanked by his lawyers Nelson Havi, Kibe Mungai and Vincent Lempaa, said the police had sought to charge him with obstruction, but the case could not proceed because the ODPP had declined to sanction the charge.
Mbadi said while Kenyans have a constitutional right to challenge government decisions in court, leaders should avoid making conclusive statements on matters that are still awaiting judicial determination.
Kyama appeared before the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, where prosecutors accused him of unlawfully entering Parliament Buildings during the June 25, 2024, anti-Finance Bill demonstrations and causing damage to public property valued at Sh41 million.