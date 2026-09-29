News

The Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, DCI Director Mohamed Amin and other respondents have been summoned to appear before the Milimani High Court on Tuesday and produce three missing men — Evans Otieno Omondi, Macmillan Kiarie Mugo and Michael Oloo Osoro — whether alive or deceased. The directions were issued by Justice Alexander Muteti after separate urgent habeas corpus applications were filed by the men's families. The judge certified the applications as urgent and ordered the respondents to appear before the court at 12 noon on July 14 to account for the whereabouts of the three men and show cause why they should not be immediately released from custody if they are being held. In the three cases, the court directed the applicants to serve the respondents with the court orders by 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday ahead of the noon hearing. The petitions were filed by Pamela Aloo, the wife of Evans Otieno Omondi; Beatrice Wanjira, the mother of Macmillan Kiarie Mugo; and Rose Sopi, the wife of Michael Oloo Osoro. They are seeking the court's intervention over the alleged disappearance of their relatives. Besides the Inspector General and the DCI Director, the applications also name the State Law Office and other respondents, who will be required to respond to the allegations before the court. The hearing is expected to determine whether the security agencies are holding the three men and what further orders the court will issue regarding their alleged disappearance.