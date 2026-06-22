Kenya moves to establish National Cybersecurity Agency after Parliament's approval

Kenya has moved closer to establishing a National Cybersecurity Agency after Parliament approved the National Cybersecurity Agency Order, 2026, in a move aimed at strengthening the country's digital security framework and protecting critical infrastructure against growing cyber threats.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the approval marked a significant step toward creating a coordinated national system for cybersecurity as Kenya's digital economy continues to expand.

The proposed National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) will operate as an autonomous regulatory and technical body responsible for coordinating national cybersecurity efforts and safeguarding digital systems that support government services, economic activity and public institutions.

"The National Cybersecurity Agency will be an autonomous regulatory and technical body mandated to co-ordinate all national cybersecurity efforts and strengthen the protection of the country's digital infrastructure," the ministry said.

The agency has been established under the National Cybersecurity Agency Order, 2026, issued by President William Ruto under provisions of the State Corporations Act.

Kenya has witnessed rapid digital transformation over the last decade through the growth of mobile money, online commerce, digital financial services, telecommunications and government technology platforms.

Authorities say the country's progress as one of Africa's leading digital economies has also increased vulnerabilities within digital systems.

According to the ministry, threats including cybercrime, ransomware attacks, identity theft, online fraud, malicious software, misinformation campaigns and data breaches are posing increasing risks.

"Cybercrime, ransomware attacks, online fraud, identity theft, malicious software, data breaches, misinformation campaigns and attacks on critical digital infrastructure continue to pose growing risks to national security, economic stability and public confidence in digital services," the statement said.

Officials said the new agency would establish a national framework for preventing, detecting and responding to cyber threats.

Among its responsibilities, the NCSA will formulate cybersecurity strategies across both public and private sectors, oversee the implementation of digital security standards, conduct technical assessments and coordinate responses to cybersecurity incidents.

The agency will also oversee the National Cybersecurity Operations Centre and support sector-based operations centres.

Authorities said another major function will involve addressing Kenya's cybersecurity skills shortage through training and professional development initiatives.

"The Agency will also establish a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence to promote research, innovation, skills development and the creation of locally developed cybersecurity solutions," the statement added.

The government said cybersecurity had evolved beyond being purely a technical matter and had become a broader national concern.

"The establishment of the National Cybersecurity Agency reflects the Government's recognition that cybersecurity is no longer solely a technical issue but a strategic national security, economic and governance priority," the ministry said.

The agency's board will bring together representatives from various institutions including security agencies, ministries, academia and the private sector as part of what authorities described as a "whole-of-government approach" to digital security.

The government also called on public institutions, businesses, universities and development partners to support the agency's efforts in creating what it described as a secure and trusted digital ecosystem for all Kenyans.