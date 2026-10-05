Ruto links teachers to Kenya’s digital economy and future growth
Ruto linked the development of human capital to productivity, innovation, and Kenya’s ability to compete in an increasingly digital global economy.
Ruto linked the development of human capital to productivity, innovation, and Kenya’s ability to compete in an increasingly digital global economy.
Incoming KENIC chairman Thomas Odhiambo said the organisation had initially calculated that reaching one million domains at the present rate would take 41 years, although the board now hopes to reduce that period to about 30 years.
Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, who served as the chief guest, said Africa must ensure that knowledge gained in schools and laboratories can lead to practical solutions and successful enterprises.
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) said government systems and ISPs were the main targets during the period, with attackers focusing on obtaining user login details, exploiting weak web browsers and gaining access to database servers holding sensitive information.
Kinyanjui linked this shift to the expanding influence of global companies, particularly in the technology and financial sectors, and urged African countries to examine how such systems could affect their control over resources, information, and development
Tanui also called for the development of AI solutions designed around Kenya's languages, datasets, industries and national priorities
The negotiations, currently underway in New York under the United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation, are seeking to reshape international tax rules by giving member states a greater role in deciding how multinational companies are taxed
ICT PS described the initiative as one of Kenya's most ambitious grassroots digital infrastructure programmes, saying it is expected to strengthen digital inclusion while equipping young people, innovators and businesses to participate more effectively in the country's growing digital economy
Baugh has engaged Kenyan security officials on counter-terrorism, cyber threats, organised crime and regional instability. He also highlighted cooperation on aviation security under the Kenya-UK Security Compact, reflecting Britain’s continuing role in supporting Kenya’s security capabilities
Under the proposal, AI companies and outsourcing firms will be expected to meet locally developed duty-of-care standards covering worker safety, fair treatment and wellbeing.
The policy seeks to promote innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure and human capital, support sustainable development, enhance Kenya's economic resilience and reinforce the country's strategic autonomy in the digital economy
According to Cabinet, the newly established AI committee will spearhead the implementation of Kenya’s national artificial intelligence strategy, coordinate AI-related policies across Government and ensure the country adopts the technology responsibly.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the approval marked a significant step toward creating a coordinated national system for cybersecurity as Kenya's digital economy continues to expand.
Ruto said the new royalty system will rely on a transparent digital platform that will make it easy to track how much money is collected and how it is shared among stakeholders in the creative value chain.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Friday, Kibet pointed to the untapped strength of young people, noting that they hold great potential to drive growth across key sectors of the economy. He urged them to focus on issue-based leadership while embracing opportunities in areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and the digital economy.
President Ruto said the government has no excuse not to adopt digital channels, stressing that online advertising directly benefits local content creators