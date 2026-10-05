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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

digital economy

Web attacks jump 43.7%, putting government systems at risk
Technology

Web attacks jump 43.7%, putting government systems at risk

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) said government systems and ISPs were the main targets during the period, with attackers focusing on obtaining user login details, exploiting weak web browsers and gaining access to database servers holding sensitive information.

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State targets digital hub in every ward as 588 sites are identified
Technology

State targets digital hub in every ward as 588 sites are identified

ICT PS described the initiative as one of Kenya's most ambitious grassroots digital infrastructure programmes, saying it is expected to strengthen digital inclusion while equipping young people, innovators and businesses to participate more effectively in the country's growing digital economy

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Inside Matt Baugh’s first four months as Britain’s envoy to Kenya
Global Affairs

Inside Matt Baugh’s first four months as Britain’s envoy to Kenya

Baugh has engaged Kenyan security officials on counter-terrorism, cyber threats, organised crime and regional instability. He also highlighted cooperation on aviation security under the Kenya-UK Security Compact, reflecting Britain’s continuing role in supporting Kenya’s security capabilities

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Analyst warns low youth turnout weakens Kenya’s political change
News

Analyst warns low youth turnout weakens Kenya’s political change

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Friday, Kibet pointed to the untapped strength of young people, noting that they hold great potential to drive growth across key sectors of the economy. He urged them to focus on issue-based leadership while embracing opportunities in areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and the digital economy.

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