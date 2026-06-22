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KNCCI’s China-backed training aims to close Kenya’s edible fungi supply gap

News · Chrispho Owuor ·
KNCCI’s China-backed training aims to close Kenya’s edible fungi supply gap
KNCCI’s Acting Chief Executive Officer, K.K. Mutai. PHOTO/KNCCI X
In Summary

The programme aims to boost output, improve market access, and transform mushroom farming into an export-ready agribusiness sector

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has launched a China-backed mushroom farming training programme to address Kenya’s 700-tonne supply gap in edible fungi production.

Through its Chamber Business Academy, the initiative brings Chinese experts to train farmers in modern cultivation, pest control, and packaging techniques.

The programme aims to boost output, improve market access, and transform mushroom farming into an export-ready agribusiness sector.

The programme, rolled out on June 22, 2026, through the Chamber Business Academy (CBA), is part of the China (Hunan) – Kenya Edible Fungi Technology Training Program established under a strategic framework between KNCCI and the Hunan Edible Fungi Research Institute in collaboration with the China-Africa Economic and Trade Promotion Council in Changsha.

The initiative has brought in agricultural experts and professors from China to train Kenyan entrepreneurs in modern mushroom production techniques as part of efforts to improve yields and strengthen the agricultural value chain.

“The launch follows a strategic framework established between KNCCI and the China-Africa Economic and Trade Promotion Council (CAPETPC) of Hunan Province, Changsha. The landmark partnership aims to revolutionize Kenya’s mushroom value chain by facilitating technology transfer, capacity building, and technical cooperation.”

According to KNCCI, the programme is designed to address a significant imbalance between demand and supply in Kenya’s mushroom market, where production remains far below national consumption needs.

“The initiative directly addresses a massive economic gap in Kenya’s agricultural sector. According to the industry baseline, Kenya faces an annual mushroom demand of approximately 1,200 tonnes against a domestic production of just 500 tonnes. This leaves an annual supply shortfall of roughly 700 tonnes.”

Speaking during the launch, Chamber Business Academy Committee Chair Professor Paul Gakarau highlighted that the training would equip participants with technical expertise required for commercial production and improved profitability.

“With such a substantial supply gap, the challenge is not market demand, but the technical capacity to produce at scale,” Professor Gakarau noted.

He added that the training includes hands-on practical exposure covering white and oyster mushroom cultivation, pest and disease management, ecological requirements, and post-harvest handling techniques such as packaging and preservation.

The programme also seeks to link trainees directly to markets and introduce modern production systems aimed at scaling output and improving consistency in supply.

The Chamber Business Academy, which leads the initiative, is designed as KNCCI’s capacity-building arm, targeting micro, small and medium enterprises, youth, women, and cooperative societies through structured entrepreneurship programmes.

Over the years, the academy has implemented several initiatives, including youth and women entrepreneurship training, MSME financial literacy programmes, cooperative strengthening, and digital trade capacity building under its iSOKO platform.

“The Skills Development for Youth and Women Programme: 578 young people and women have graduated with practical entrepreneurship skills, with a mentorship phase currently supporting 60 small and medium enterprises.”

Other programmes include the Jiinue Growth Programme, which has trained over 6,000 MSMEs, and cooperative governance initiatives aimed at strengthening value chains such as coffee.

Looking ahead, KNCCI announced plans to expand its training and market access programmes, including China Zero Tariff Export Readiness initiatives, Smart Businesses Africa for AI integration, and sustainability-focused training aligned with global standards.

The partnership with Chinese institutions is expected to transform mushroom farming into a commercially viable and export-ready agribusiness, supported by improved technology transfer and strict adherence to international production standards.

Tags

SMEs KNCCI Agribusiness China Kenya trade mushroom farming edible fungi agriculture training youth and women Hunan CAPETPC food systems Chamber Business Academy

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