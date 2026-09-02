Kakuzi breaks ground on 30-acre blueberry greenhouse project
The listed agribusiness firm says the project marks the adoption of blueberries as its third major superfood commercial crop, alongside macadamia and avocado.
The listed agribusiness firm says the project marks the adoption of blueberries as its third major superfood commercial crop, alongside macadamia and avocado.
As part of the Kakuzi Ag-Tech adoption strategy, the firm has established a fully-fledged Digital Agricultural Transformation Department to spearhead technology adoption and application across its operating fronts.
The initiative, spearheaded by the Diaspora Investment Support Office (DISO) under the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, seeks to establish a database of Kenyan diaspora members interested in investing in the country
The programme aims to boost output, improve market access, and transform mushroom farming into an export-ready agribusiness sector
The initiative will see the government commit approximately Sh490 billion in catalytic public funding to attract nearly Sh1 trillion in private sector investment over the next five years.
Speaking at the 5th National Agribusiness Summit held on October 22, 2025, Kagwe made a passionate appeal to parents to transfer land to their children and encourage them to view agribusiness as a profitable and dignified career.