IGAD urges halt to fighting in El Obeid as humanitarian risks rise

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has expressed grave concern over escalating military activities in El Obeid, the capital of Sudan’s North Kordofan State, warning that the deteriorating security situation could worsen an already severe humanitarian crisis.

In a statement on June 22, 2026, the regional bloc highlighted significant military mobilisations and drone attacks targeting the city, describing the developments as a dangerous escalation at a time when Sudan continues to grapple with conflict, displacement and growing humanitarian needs.

It cautioned that continued fighting in and around El Obeid risks deepening human suffering and undermining efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the country.

“The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) expresses grave concern over the escalating military activities in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan State, Sudan, including significant military mobilisations and drone attacks targeting the city. This escalation comes at a time when Sudan is already facing a severe humanitarian crisis, and further deterioration of the security situation risks deepening human suffering and undermining efforts towards peace and stability.”

The organisation called on all parties involved in the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and halt military operations in and around the city.

“IGAD calls upon all parties to immediately cease hostilities and halt all military operations in and around El Obeid. The Secretariat cautions that continued escalation will further diminish prospects for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and aggravate the humanitarian and security challenges confronting the Sudanese people.”

The regional body also urged all sides to prioritise the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, stressing the importance of adherence to international legal obligations.

“The Secretariat urges all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure and to uphold their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law.”

IGAD further renewed its call for dialogue, maintaining that a negotiated settlement remains the only viable path to ending the conflict.

The organisation reiterated its solidarity with the Sudanese people and appealed for restraint and political responsibility from all actors involved in the conflict.

“IGAD stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan and renews its appeal to all parties to exercise maximum restraint, demonstrate political responsibility, and place the interests, security, and future of the Sudanese people above all other considerations.”

The statement comes amid growing concern over the impact of continued fighting on civilians and efforts to secure a peaceful resolution to Sudan’s prolonged conflict.

The Authority concluded that preventing further escalation remains critical to safeguarding lives, preserving stability and creating conditions necessary for dialogue and a lasting political settlement.