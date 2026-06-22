IPOA registers 62 protest-related deaths from Kenya’s 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests

A total of 62 deaths linked to Kenya's 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests has been registered by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), with only three cases having reached the courts while dozens of others remain under investigation.

In a statement issued on Monday following media inquiries, the authority said investigations into protest-related deaths continue to face delays because of the complexity of gathering evidence and reliance on external forensic agencies.

IPOA said that as of June 2026, the 62 cases arising from the 2024 demonstrations were at different stages of review and investigation.

According to the authority, "3 cases are pending before court, 3 cases have been forwarded to the ODPP for review and direction, 1 case is pending internal legal review, 4 cases were closed internally after investigations, 5 cases were closed pursuant to directions from the ODPP, and 46 cases are at different levels of investigation."

The update comes days before planned commemorations of the June 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, which triggered widespread demonstrations across Kenya and renewed debate over police accountability.

IPOA said the limited number of cases reaching court does not necessarily reflect a lack of progress, but rather the legal and technical requirements needed before criminal proceedings can begin.

"The completion of investigations is often complex and requires extensive processes involving multiple external agencies," the authority said.

It explained that investigations frequently depend on institutions such as the National Forensic Laboratory and the Government Chemist for forensic examinations and ballistic analyses, a process that can delay completion of cases.

The authority further noted that not every investigation automatically results in prosecution.

"The progression of a case to court depends on the sufficiency of evidence and the outcome of prosecutorial review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)," the statement said.

IPOA added that some cases may be closed if evidence does not meet the required legal threshold, while others may require additional review or further investigative work.

Beyond the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, the authority also released broader figures relating to recent public order incidents.

It said 27 deaths were registered during the June 2025 Gen-Z memorial demonstrations, with one case currently before court and 26 under active investigation.

A further 38 deaths were linked to the July 2025 Saba Saba protests, of which two cases were closed internally while 36 remain under investigation.

"Collectively, the three major public order management events have generated 127 deaths," IPOA said.

The authority said it was introducing measures aimed at strengthening accountability and speeding up investigations. These include fast-tracking cases, reducing investigation backlogs, recruiting additional investigators and strengthening cooperation with stakeholders to ensure justice processes move more efficiently.