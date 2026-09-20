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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

humanitarian crisis

Torrential rains worsen plight of displaced Gazans
Global Affairs

Torrential rains worsen plight of displaced Gazans

Many tents are at risk of being torn apart or blown away by the strong winds, as they are mostly constructed from thin tarpaulin or plastic sheets over weak wooden frames. Unicef has increased aid during the ceasefire, delivering 250,000 winter clothing kits, 600,000 blankets, and 7,000 tents, but officials stress that the scale of the crisis far exceeds the support available.

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