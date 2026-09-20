Chadian troops arrive in Haiti to boost force fighting gangs
In a post on X, the Gang Suppression Force said the Chadian soldiers are part of its ongoing build-up and deployment.
In a post on X, the Gang Suppression Force said the Chadian soldiers are part of its ongoing build-up and deployment.
Health facilities, schools, water systems, electricity networks, agricultural land and other community infrastructure have suffered extensive damage, making it difficult for residents to rebuild their lives
The conflict, which broke out in April 2023 between Sudan's regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has displaced more than 14 million people, making it one of the world's worst humanitarian emergencies.
The conflict between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, forcing more than 14 million people from their homes.
The debate was requested by Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, who warned that nearly 500,000 people could face large-scale atrocities if violence in the area continues to escalate.
In a joint statement released after the meeting, participants expressed concern over deteriorating security conditions in Eastern DRC.
The regional bloc highlighted significant military mobilisations and drone attacks targeting the city, describing the developments as a dangerous escalation at a time when Sudan continues to grapple with conflict, displacement, and growing humanitarian needs.
Mudavadi warned that the global order is facing significant strain, citing the resurgence of unilateralism, increasing use of sanctions, trade disputes, and the growing militarization of international relations.
Kenya’s clinical officers’ union warns of a humanitarian crisis in Marsabit County after a 151-day strike slashes services and drives a tenfold rise in neonatal deaths, urging urgent national intervention.
In December, relief efforts supported about 80,000 families, distributing more than 40,000 tents, over 135,000 tarpaulins, and other essential items like mattresses and blankets.
Many tents are at risk of being torn apart or blown away by the strong winds, as they are mostly constructed from thin tarpaulin or plastic sheets over weak wooden frames. Unicef has increased aid during the ceasefire, delivering 250,000 winter clothing kits, 600,000 blankets, and 7,000 tents, but officials stress that the scale of the crisis far exceeds the support available.
The agreement calls for an immediate ceasefire, the return of state authority in areas previously controlled by rebels, and the launch of formal peace talks to address the root causes of the crisis.
The appeal, which will run until April 2026, aims to address growing needs in nutrition, health, clean water, education, child protection, and food security, especially among women and children who are most affected.