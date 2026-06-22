Millions on the line as Gor, Tusker begin Africa campaign in September

Millions are at stake as Kenya Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia and Shield Cup winners Tusker prepare to begin their African campaigns in September.

Gor Mahia stand to earn $700,000 (Sh90 million) if they reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League, while Tusker would be guaranteed $400,000 (Sh51.7 million) in the CAF Confederation Cup, with the prize money increasing as they progress.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has released the schedule for the inter-club competitions, with the first preliminary round matches set for September 4–13, 2026, and the second round scheduled for October 16–25, 2026. Both Kenyan clubs will begin their campaigns in the first preliminary round.

If Gor Mahia and Tusker advance to the group stage, their six-match campaign will begin on November 27 and run until January 23, 2027.

The quarter-finals are scheduled between February 26 and March 7, 2027, while the semi-finals will take place from April 9–17. The two-legged finals are set for May 9–31, 2027.

Both clubs are, however, assured of $100,000 (Sh12.9 million) each in solidarity payments from CAF to help ease travel costs.

Additionally, clubs participating in CAF competitions have until June 30 to secure the required licenses by complying with strict club licensing regulations.