Bomet secure top flight survival after 2–0 win over Bandari

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Bomet secure top flight survival after 2–0 win over Bandari
An APS Bomet player in yellow pictured on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, in Kwale during a league clash against Bandari in blue. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Bomet head coach Sammy Omollo, known for his strong record in helping teams avoid relegation, credited the success to hard work and good club management, saying player welfare has been key to their improved results.

Administration Police Service Bomet have confirmed their participation in next season’s Kenya Premier League after beating Bandari FC 2–0 on Wednesday at Kwale Stadium in Diani.

The victory came courtesy of a Hillary Juma brace.

Bomet head coach Sammy Omollo, known for his strong record in helping teams avoid relegation, credited the success to hard work and good club management, saying player welfare has been key to their improved results.

Bandari, who last week lost in the Shield Cup semi-final against Kenya Police, needed a win to climb up the table but suffered their second consecutive defeat. The result leaves Bomet in 12th place with 40 points, slightly ahead of Mathare United and Murang’a Seal.

Hillary Juma opened the scoring in the 67th minute after a goalless first half before sealing the win with a second goal in the 92nd minute.

Omollo’s side has now reached 42 points from 32 matches with two games remaining in the season, securing their Kenya Premier League status for next season. Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars sit third from bottom with 32 points from 31 games, while Bidco are second last with 24 points from 32 matches.

With Wednesday’s win, Bomet have now recorded six consecutive victories, remain unbeaten in their last nine matches, and have kept eight clean sheets in a row. The team has scored 34 goals and conceded 33 this season, with 10 wins, 10 draws, and 12 losses.

They will next face AFC Leopards on Sunday before concluding their season against Tusker FC, a team Omollo previously coached to a league title in the 2010/2011 season.

Sofapaka have already been relegated, while the final fate of Bidco and Ulinzi Stars will depend on the remaining fixtures and possible decisions from the Sports Disputes Tribunal regarding promotion and relegation rules.

Tags

Kenya Premier League Bandari APS Bomet

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  3. 6
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  10. 13
    Education and Career

    Over 1.1 million learners left out as school funding gap widens

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

  12. 15
    Health and Wellness

    Duale names five counties leading in SHA fraud, reveals Sh13.2bn loss