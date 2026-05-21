Bomet secure top flight survival after 2–0 win over Bandari

Administration Police Service Bomet have confirmed their participation in next season’s Kenya Premier League after beating Bandari FC 2–0 on Wednesday at Kwale Stadium in Diani.

The victory came courtesy of a Hillary Juma brace.

Bomet head coach Sammy Omollo, known for his strong record in helping teams avoid relegation, credited the success to hard work and good club management, saying player welfare has been key to their improved results.

Bandari, who last week lost in the Shield Cup semi-final against Kenya Police, needed a win to climb up the table but suffered their second consecutive defeat. The result leaves Bomet in 12th place with 40 points, slightly ahead of Mathare United and Murang’a Seal.

Hillary Juma opened the scoring in the 67th minute after a goalless first half before sealing the win with a second goal in the 92nd minute.

Omollo’s side has now reached 42 points from 32 matches with two games remaining in the season, securing their Kenya Premier League status for next season. Meanwhile, Ulinzi Stars sit third from bottom with 32 points from 31 games, while Bidco are second last with 24 points from 32 matches.

With Wednesday’s win, Bomet have now recorded six consecutive victories, remain unbeaten in their last nine matches, and have kept eight clean sheets in a row. The team has scored 34 goals and conceded 33 this season, with 10 wins, 10 draws, and 12 losses.

They will next face AFC Leopards on Sunday before concluding their season against Tusker FC, a team Omollo previously coached to a league title in the 2010/2011 season.

Sofapaka have already been relegated, while the final fate of Bidco and Ulinzi Stars will depend on the remaining fixtures and possible decisions from the Sports Disputes Tribunal regarding promotion and relegation rules.