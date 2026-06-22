Mudavadi briefs Senate on South Sudan crash as DNA delays slow repatriation of Kenyan victim

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on Monday briefed the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations over ongoing efforts to identify and repatriate the remains of Kenyan nationals who died in a plane crash in South Sudan on April 27, 2026.

The update was made following a request by Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei, who sought clarity on government action regarding the tragedy involving a Kenyan-registered aircraft.

According to the Ministry, a Cessna aircraft registration 5Y-NOK operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd. crashed in the Luri Mountains near Juba while en route from Yei to Juba, killing all 15 people on board, including two Kenyans.

The victims included Captain Francis Lagat Ruto and KCB Yei Branch Manager Brian Mwenge. The Ministry said preliminary findings suggest adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the accident.

Due to severe burns sustained in the crash, authorities relied on DNA testing for identification. The Kenyan Embassy in Juba worked with South Sudanese officials and other stakeholders to collect and process samples in Kenya, while coordinating repatriation arrangements.

So far, 10 victims have been identified and released to their families. Captain Ruto’s remains were successfully repatriated to Kenya on 16 June 2026 aboard Premier Airlines Flight PA104, accompanied by family members.

However, the remains of Mwenge have not yet been conclusively identified. The government says additional DNA samples from relatives are being collected and analyzed to complete the process.

The Ministry noted that costs related to identification and repatriation are being covered by the aircraft operator, CityLink Aviation Ltd, as part of ongoing arrangements.

"Additionally, the aircraft operator, CityLink Aviation Ltd., has confirmed that they will meet the costs associated with the identification and repatriation process," Musalia said.

The Embassy of Kenya in Juba, working with South Sudanese authorities, continues to oversee the process and provide consular support to affected families through a multi-agency committee involving government officials, forensic experts, the airline operator, and family representatives.

In his address to the committee, Mudavadi emphasized Kenya’s commitment to its citizens abroad, stating:

“The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs once again extends its deepest condolences to the families of Captain Francis Lagat Ruto and Mr. Brian Mwenge and reaffirms its commitment to seeing this process through to its conclusion with dignity, compassion, and professionalism,” Mudavadi said.

Investigations into the crash remain ongoing, with Kenyan authorities awaiting a formal report from South Sudanese aviation investigators.