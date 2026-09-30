UN extends Haiti anti-gang force mandate to March 2027
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
The resolution passed on Tuesday with 12 members voting in support, while Russia, China and Pakistan abstained. The extension will keep the Gang Suppression Force deployed until March 31, 2027.
The latest group was part of what Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen described as the first joint cross-community training of its kind in Kenya. The programme also included 11 chiefs who were trained alongside the recruits in firearm handling, field operations and community relations.
Several suspects were arrested during the incident as officers moved to contain the situation and restore calm. Kindiki was also safely moved from the venue as police dealt with the confrontation.
Sing’oei made the assurance during a visit to the Burundian Embassy in Nairobi on Monday, where he met nationals seeking clarity over their status following President William Ruto’s recent remarks on foreign traders.
Kindiki, who represented President William Ruto at the 27th pass-out parade for Kenya Prisons Service cadets at the Prisons Staff Training College in Ruiru, Kiambu County, said officers must protect the democratic space while keeping partisan politics out of their work.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Chairperson Erick Kivuva said Kenya’s security agencies have the capacity and intelligence to identify criminal groups but often fail to act before violence occurs.
Two people were injured, with a local government office building, a convenience store, and a stolen vehicle among the targets set on fire.
His warning followed claims by leaders linked to the faction that attempts could be made to interfere with the gathering by mobilising youths and discouraging traders and other residents from attending.
Speaking after a church service at St. Austin's Church in Westlands on Sunday, the governor appealed to politicians across the political divide to abandon campaigns built on hostility and instead focus on addressing the issues affecting ordinary Kenyans.
Murkomen said the fight against crime requires all State institutions to work together, urging the Judiciary to support efforts to prosecute suspects accused of looting, setting property on fire and destroying businesses during demonstrations.
Speaking on Saturday during a security visit to Keringet in Nakuru County, the Inspector General said the National Police Service would not allow officers assigned to VIP protection to be used for unlawful activities or for purposes outside their constitutional mandate.
Murkomen said one of the biggest difficulties facing police is that many of those involved in such incidents do not initially appear to be part of organised crime.
Murkomen explained that the Interior Ministry’s role is limited to setting security policy, coordinating operations, and ensuring police and other agencies have the tools they need to function effectively.
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja told senators that investigators have already traced the networks behind the groups, including those allegedly financing and coordinating their activities at different levels.
During the operation, officers recovered an AK47 rifle, a magazine and twelve rounds of ammunition. More than 35 kilograms of suspected narcotics were also seized, including bhang, heroin and cocaine.