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Maritime regulator gives shipping lines 7 days to comply with new licensing regulations

Coast · Chrispho Owuor ·
Maritime regulator gives shipping lines 7 days to comply with new licensing regulations
File image of a Kenya Maritime boat in the Indian Ocean.
In Summary

The directive is intended to ensure full compliance with the maritime regulatory framework governing operations within Kenyan ports and territorial waters.

The Kenya Maritime Authority has issued a strict compliance directive requiring all shipping lines operating in Kenyan waters to regularise their licensing and registration status under the Merchant Shipping (Maritime Transport Operators) Regulations, 2024, within seven days or face enforcement action.

In a notice released on June 22, 2026, and signed by Director General CPA Omae Nyarandi, the regulator said the move is aimed at tightening oversight of maritime operations and ensuring all operators fully comply with the legal framework governing activity in Kenyan ports and territorial waters.

The Authority stated that all foreign shipping lines operating in Kenya must obtain a valid Registration Certificate, while local shipping companies are required to secure an operating licence before engaging in maritime transport activities. It stressed that compliance is mandatory for all operators.

“The Merchant Shipping (Maritime Transport Operators) Regulations, 2024 requires all foreign shipping lines operating in Kenya to obtain the requisite Registration Certificate and local shipping lines to obtain an operating Licence issued by the Authority.”

KMA said the directive is meant to ensure full adherence to the maritime regulatory system that governs safety, accountability, and standards within the sector.

“To ensure compliance with the Regulations, the Authority hereby notifies all maritime transport operators to comply with this mandatory requirement.”

The regulator further warned that any company operating without the required documents will face penalties provided under the law, including sanctions for non-compliance.

“Accordingly, any shipping line found operating within Kenyan ports or engaging in maritime transport operations without a valid Registration Certificate or licence shall be subjected to the sanctions and enforcement measures prescribed under the Regulations and other applicable laws.”

Operators have been directed to comply within seven days from the date of the notice, in what marks one of the strongest enforcement timelines issued in recent months.

“All affected operators are therefore directed to regularize their registration and licensing status with the Authority within seven (7) days from the date of this notice.”

The Authority said enforcement will be carried out in line with existing regulations, although it did not specify the exact penalties that may be imposed.

Director General CPA Omae Nyarandi said the directive is intended to strengthen order in the maritime sector and ensure all operators meet required legal standards. The move signals increased regulatory scrutiny as the Authority pushes for improved compliance across the industry.

KMA added that enforcement measures will be applied against any operator found in breach of the requirements, reinforcing its commitment to ensuring full compliance with maritime laws.

Tags

licensing Kenya Maritime Authority Maritime transport Shipping regulation Port compliance

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