No public funds used, PPRA says as it shuts FKF insurance inquiry

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has closed investigations into Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) CHAN 2024 insurance arrangement after finding that the transaction was financed entirely through Confederation of African Football (CAF) funds and did not involve Kenyan public money.

The decision brings to an end a probe that had examined allegations of irregular procurement, conflict of interest and misuse of funds linked to the insurance cover for the continental football tournament.

In a letter dated June 22, 2026, addressed to FKF Acting General Secretary and CEO Dennis Gicheru, PPRA Director General Patrick K. Wanjuki said the Authority had reviewed explanations and documents submitted by the federation regarding the procurement of insurance services.

“We have reviewed your response and noted the following: The procurement process for the CHAN 2024 insurance arrangements, under which M/s Riskwell Insurance Brokers Limited was engaged, was undertaken within the framework of the CAF Procurement Guidelines and funded through a CAF-controlled account.”

According to PPRA, the review established that no funds from the Kenyan government or any public institution were used in the transaction, placing the procurement outside the Authority’s oversight mandate under the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

“No public funds appropriated by Parliament, county governments, or any Kenyan public entity were utilized in the procurement process. All funds utilized originated from CAF and were administered in accordance with CAF's financial and procurement procedures.”

The Authority also took note of FKF’s position that its procurement activities in such cases are governed by FIFA and CAF regulations, which require member associations to manage their affairs independently.

“FIFA statutes and CAF regulations require member associations to independently manage their affairs free from third-party interference. Furthermore, any attempt by a public regulatory body to supervise, review, or direct procurement activities financed and governed exclusively by FIFA or CAF would be inconsistent with the obligations imposed upon member associations under those frameworks.”

PPRA said that while FKF is not automatically classified as a public entity under procurement law, its jurisdiction extends to any procurement process involving public funds.

“In handling this complaint, the Authority took into consideration that while the FKF is not inherently categorized as a public entity under Section 2 of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, Cap. 412C, the same section defines 'public procurement' as procurement undertaken using public funds.”

The regulator further clarified that any procurement activity undertaken by the federation using public resources would still fall under its oversight role.

“Consequently, to the extent that the FKF utilizes public funds for any procurement activity, the Authority would be mandated to provide oversight for that specific transaction to ensure compliance with Article 227 of the Constitution of Kenya.”

After reviewing the material submitted, PPRA concluded that the insurance procurement in question was not governed by the Act because it did not involve public funds.

“In light of the response provided, the Authority finds that public funds were not utilized in the subject procurement. As such, the transaction is not governed by the Act, and the Authority has no jurisdiction to further investigate the concerns raised in the complaint. The Authority has therefore proceeded to close this matter.”

However, the Authority noted that its decision was based on the information currently available and does not shield individuals involved from responsibility should fresh evidence emerge in the future.

“This response is issued pursuant to Section 9(h) of the Act and does not in any way discharge personal responsibility to all those that have been involved in the procurement process should new information come to the attention of this office.”

The ruling effectively ends the investigation into FKF’s CHAN 2024 insurance arrangement unless new information is presented that warrants further review.