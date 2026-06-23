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Senate committee orders arrest of Governor Kihika over snub of inquiry

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Senate committee orders arrest of Governor Kihika over snub of inquiry
Nakuru County Governor Susan Kihika. PHOTO/HANDOUT
In Summary

Kihika is a central figure in the probe into allegations of forced disappearances involving young fishermen at Lake Nakuru National Park, but has not taken part in any of the hearings despite being required.

A Senate committee has escalated its action against Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, ordering her arrest after she failed to show up for repeated sittings linked to an ongoing inquiry on a petition touching on alleged disappearances at Lake Nakuru National Park.

The decision was reached on Monday, June 22, 2026, during a session led by Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations Chairperson Senator Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), who said the Governor had repeatedly failed to respond to invitations and a formal summons.

Senator Dullo noted that the continued absence left members with no option but to activate enforcement steps to secure her attendance. Kihika is a central figure in the probe into allegations of forced disappearances involving young fishermen at Lake Nakuru National Park, but has not taken part in any of the hearings despite being required.

In a separate ruling, the committee ordered a fresh round of fish sampling and laboratory testing from Lake Nakuru after petitioners dismissed a report presented by the Kenya Fisheries Service. The petitioners argued that the earlier process was handled only by the Kenya Fisheries Service and the Kenya Wildlife Service, contrary to earlier instructions requiring participation of all concerned parties.

The committee further directed that the exercise be redone with the presence of committee members, petitioners, and other stakeholders to guarantee openness and reliable results.

Lawmakers also agreed to summon officials from the Ministries of Tourism and Wildlife, Agriculture, and Interior to respond to questions raised in the petition before a final report is compiled.

Later, the committee held talks with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi regarding the degazettement of Capitol Hill Police Station.

Mudavadi maintained that all procedures were followed, saying the process was backed by Cabinet approval on land subdivision and transfer.

Documents presented to the committee showed that African Trade Insurance Agency received two acres, Financial Sector Regulators were allocated two acres, and St John Ambulance got one acre.

Mudavadi defended the allocations, stating the African Trade Insurance Agency intends to set up its headquarters on the land to strengthen investment insurance operations across Africa, where Kenya remains its biggest shareholder.

He added that Financial Sector Regulators will use their share to build a unified headquarters in line with a 2023 Cabinet decision, while St John Ambulance’s allocation followed an earlier 2021 Cabinet directive.

The sitting was attended by Senator Fatuma Dullo (Isiolo), Senator Lelegwe Ltumbesi (Samburu), Senator Abdul Haji (Garissa), Senator Okong’o Mogeni (Nyamira), Senator Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi), and Senator Joseph Githuku (Lamu), while Senator Wakili Hillary Sigei (Bomet) joined as a friend of the committee.

Tags

Senate Nakuru County Lake Nakuru National Park Kenya Wildlife Service Susan Kihika National Security Committee petition public hearings Kenya Fisheries Service Capitol Hill Police Station

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