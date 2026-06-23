Kuresoi North MP detained after surrender over Nakuru chaos probe

Kuresoi North MP Alfred Mutai is in police custody after surrendering to detectives at the Nakuru DCI offices on Monday over violent scenes recorded in the area last Friday that left several people injured and property destroyed.

Police confirmed that the legislator, who had been on the run since the incident, presented himself accompanied by his lawyers for questioning but was later detained at Nakuru police station as investigations continue and possible arraignment is considered.

The chaos, which broke out during a public event attended by among others Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, left at least five people injured and several vehicles damaged. Authorities also reported that a bus carrying tents and chairs to the venue was set on fire during the unrest.

Mutai has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the incident.

Investigators say he was being treated as the main suspect and had earlier been urged to surrender to assist with ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the violence. Two spent cartridges recovered at the scene have since been forwarded for ballistic analysis.

In a related development, a Nakuru court on Monday released 12 suspects linked to a separate incident involving arson, assault, and malicious damage to property in Umoja area of Kuresoi North, declining a police request to detain them for 21 days to allow completion of investigations.

The suspects appeared before the Nakuru Criminal Court under a Miscellaneous Criminal Application, where investigators had sought custodial orders to continue holding them. However, the court rejected the request and instead granted each accused person bond terms of Sh50,000 with one surety or, alternatively, a cash bail of Sh20,000 with one contact person.

The court further ordered the suspects to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices in Kuresoi North every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until investigations are concluded. The matter will be mentioned in court on July 13.

The 12 are accused of involvement in arson, assault, and malicious damage to property. No formal charges have been filed, and investigations remain ongoing.

Police had earlier arrested 56 people in connection with the unrest but released 44 after interrogation as the probe continued.