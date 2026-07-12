Crime
Seven arrested as DCI seizes 13,200 litres of ethanol in Thika
According to the DCI, the operation targeted a premises suspected of being used as a storage and distribution point for illegal products.
According to the DCI, the operation targeted a premises suspected of being used as a storage and distribution point for illegal products.
The chaos, which broke out during a public event attended by among others Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, left at least five people injured and several vehicles damaged.
The operation, led by Nairobi Region officers, is part of the National Police Service’s ongoing campaign against narcotics trafficking.
The probe comes after a viral video on social media showing a group of boys engaged in violent clashes, which led to the death of 15-year-old Joshua Kubiti.
Initial reports suggest the fire began at a fast food outlet known for selling fries.