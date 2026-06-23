Ministry reports 330 cases of school unrest since April as 18 learners die

Kenya’s schools are facing a worrying wave of instability, with new government data showing 330 cases of unrest recorded since late April 2026, including deadly fires, arson attempts, and student protests that have left 18 learners dead.

The figures were released by Basic Education Director-General Dr Elyas Abdi during a Kenya Education Management Institute (KEMI) graduation ceremony, where more than 700 school leaders and teachers received diplomas in Education Leadership and Management.

Dr Abdi said 95 of the reported cases involved fire incidents, while 34 were linked to attempted arson attacks.

He added that beyond the destruction, the unrest had turned fatal in several cases.

“I am sorry to report that we have had 95 fire incidents. Out of these, resulted 18 fatalities. In addition to the 16 deaths at Utumishi Academy, we have lost two boys in Eastern Kenya and another in Western Kenya,” he said.

Out of the total cases, 185 involved student agitations that did not result in major damage or injuries.

Abdi noted that repeated investigations into the incidents have consistently pointed to gaps in school leadership, placing administrators at the centre of efforts to restore discipline and protect learners.

He stressed that strong leadership is critical in ensuring safety and stability in schools, especially at a time when the education sector continues to expand rapidly.

Kenya’s basic education system now serves about six million learners in primary school, more than three million in junior school, and another three million in secondary school.

These learners are supported by 458,000 teachers deployed by the Teachers Service Commission.

Despite ongoing investments in infrastructure, staffing, and curriculum reforms, Abdi said outcomes in schools largely depend on how institutions are managed.

“We may invest heavily in infrastructure, recruit teachers, expand digital learning and develop innovative curricula, but these investments can only achieve their intended impact when schools are led by visionary, ethical and competent leaders who inspire excellence, embrace innovation and place learners at the centre of every decision,” he said.

He also linked the success of Competency-Based Education (CBE) to the quality of leadership within schools, noting that curriculum reforms alone cannot deliver results without effective management.

“In Kenya, the implementation of competency-based education represents one of the most transformative reforms in our education system.

However, the success of this reform depends not merely on curriculum redesign but on the quality of leadership exercised within our institutions,” he said.

Abdi further emphasized the need for digital transformation in schools, saying it has become central to improving learning, efficiency, and decision-making.

“Digital transformation is no longer optional. It is an essential enabler of quality education, efficient service delivery and evidence-based decision-making,” he said.

Open University of Kenya Vice-Chancellor Prof Elijah Omwenga, represented by Prof Raphael Nyonje, praised KEMI for strengthening leadership capacity among education officers.

Teachers Service Commission Acting Chief Executive Officer Eveleen Mitei, represented by Fredrick Nganga, said the training programme is improving efficiency and strengthening learning outcomes across schools.

“KEMI is assisting TSC in making its work more efficient in the field. The knowledge and skills acquired by teachers strengthen leadership and improve learning outcomes,” he said.

KEMI Chief Executive Officer Dr Maurice Odundo urged graduates to apply their training in creating safer, inclusive, and adaptable learning environments, saying leadership in schools remains key to protecting learners and improving education standards.