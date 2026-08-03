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Dr. Victoria Mutiso murder probe: Court detains mother, son for 21 days
Rose will remain at Kileleshwa Police Station, while Chris will be detained at Kilimani Police Station.
Rose will remain at Kileleshwa Police Station, while Chris will be detained at Kilimani Police Station.
The statement raises concern over the reported disruption of Nation Media Group Uganda operations, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV and the Daily Monitor
As part of the orders issued by the court, two mobile phones recovered from Njagi will be handed over to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for forensic examination.
The chaos, which broke out during a public event attended by among others Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, left at least five people injured and several vehicles damaged.