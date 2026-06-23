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Utawala MCA, two others arrested as DCI recovers glock pistol in Nairobi raid

Crime · Chrispho Owuor ·
Utawala MCA, two others arrested as DCI recovers glock pistol in Nairobi raid
In Summary

According to detectives, the suspects were apprehended inside the MCA's office after officers moved in and conducted a search of the premises.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested Utawala Member of County Assembly Patrick Karani and two other suspects after detectives recovered a Glock pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition during an operation in Nairobi's Roasters area.

Karani, Stephen Kimathi Karimoni and Stanley Njogu Irungu are being held over alleged possession of a firearm without a valid licence and are expected to face court proceedings in Nairobi.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the DCI said the three were arrested following a police operation that led officers to the MCA's office, where the weapon was recovered.

"Three suspects, including a Member of County Assembly (MCA), are now behind bars following a police operation at the Roasters area of Nairobi that led to the recovery of a Glock pistol," the DCI said in a statement.

According to detectives, the suspects were apprehended inside the MCA's office after officers moved in and conducted a search of the premises.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the firearm was being held without a valid licence. Detectives recovered a Glock pistol together with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition, all of which have been secured as exhibits.

The agency said the suspects remain in custody as investigators prepare the case file ahead of their arraignment in court.

The operation was conducted after detectives acted on intelligence and searched premises linked to the MCA before making the arrests and recovering the firearm.

Investigators said the recovered weapon and ammunition will undergo forensic and legal processing as part of ongoing investigations before being presented in court.

The DCI reiterated that illegal possession of firearms remains a threat to public safety and warned that anyone found in violation of firearms laws will face legal action.

The agency also urged members of the public to assist law enforcement efforts by reporting illegal firearms and other criminal activities through its toll-free hotline, WhatsApp platform and other official reporting channels.

Authorities said investigations are continuing as detectives compile evidence related to the alleged unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition before the matter proceeds to court.

Tags

DCI Nairobi firearms County Assembly Crime Investigation Utawala Illegal possession

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