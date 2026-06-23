Crime
Utawala MCA, two others arrested as DCI recovers glock pistol in Nairobi raid
According to detectives, the suspects were apprehended inside the MCA's office after officers moved in and conducted a search of the premises.
According to detectives, the suspects were apprehended inside the MCA's office after officers moved in and conducted a search of the premises.
The hospital's expansion aims to address persistent gaps in child healthcare access by bringing quality medical services closer to rapidly growing communities, as Kenya continues to face challenges in reducing under-five mortality rates