Africa Internet Summit 2026 opens in Nairobi with focus on cybersecurity

The Africa Internet Summit 2026 on Monday officially opened in Nairobi, bringing together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, technical experts and civil society groups to discuss the future of Africa's digital ecosystem amid growing calls for stronger cooperation across the continent.

The annual summit, regarded as Africa's premier multistakeholder Internet and ICT gathering, has drawn delegates from across the continent for discussions on key challenges including cybersecurity, digital skills gaps, infrastructure development and affordable internet access.

Hosted by Kenya, the event marks the fourth country to host the summit after South Africa in 2023, Mauritius in 2024 and Ghana in 2025.

Opening the summit, Secretary for ICT, Digital Economy and Emerging Technologies Mary Kerema highlighted the growing importance of digital infrastructure and broader participation in shaping Africa's future.

"The Internet is a critical enabler of economic growth, innovation, education, and public service delivery. AIS 2026 is an opportunity for Africa to strengthen its digital infrastructure and ensure that every citizen can participate meaningfully in the digital economy," she said.

She also reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to collaboration and policies aimed at supporting a secure, inclusive and resilient digital ecosystem.

Speakers at the event repeatedly stressed the need for collective action as Africa seeks to strengthen its digital sovereignty during a period of rapid technological change and growing geopolitical competition.

Prof Nii Quaynor, Convener of the African Network Operators Group (AfNOG), reflected on the summit's role in supporting Internet development across the continent.

"Since its establishment in 2012, the summit has remained a vital platform for Africa's technical cooperation, policy dialogue, and Internet development, demonstrating remarkable resilience through periods of global and regional challenge," he said.

He also welcomed what he described as the restoration of AFRINIC, Africa's Regional Internet Registry, calling for efforts to preserve its credibility and community-driven role.

Kenya's Telecommunications Service Providers Association Chairman James Turuthi said the continent had made progress in expanding Internet access but warned that major challenges remained.

"While Africa has made significant progress in expanding Internet access, challenges relating to affordability, digital skills, cybersecurity, and infrastructure development remain," he said.

Throughout the week, delegates will participate in technical workshops, policy discussions, training sessions and AFRINIC's Public Policy Meeting as they seek ways to strengthen Africa's digital resilience and shape the future of the continent's Internet ecosystem.