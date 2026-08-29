Bill proposes pay-per-use model for Kenya’s internet users
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
Under the proposal, customers would no longer simply pay for pre-set packages, with the amount charged instead determined by their consumption.
The policy seeks to promote innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure and human capital, support sustainable development, enhance Kenya's economic resilience and reinforce the country's strategic autonomy in the digital economy
The annual summit, regarded as Africa's premier multistakeholder Internet and ICT gathering, has drawn delegates from across the continent for discussions on key challenges including cybersecurity, digital skills gaps, infrastructure development and affordable internet access.
The appointment was formalised through a gazette notice dated April 2, 2026, issued under the State Corporations Act and the Information and Communications Technology Authority Order, 2013.
The regulator explained that the draft guidelines are designed to support its broader mandate in overseeing telecommunications, cyber security, broadcasting and consumer protection