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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Group G

Iran players leave handwritten peace message after Belgium draw in Los Angeles
World-Cup-2026

Iran players leave handwritten peace message after Belgium draw in Los Angeles

Off the pitch, Iran’s World Cup journey has been shaped by multiple restrictions and diplomatic complications. Several key members of their technical staff were denied entry visas into the United States, while the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) also protested after ticket allocations were withdrawn shortly before the tournament began.

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