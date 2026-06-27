News_RGK
Egypt through to round of 32 but Salah injury raises concern
The injury scare has left Egypt waiting for a detailed medical assessment ahead of the knockout stage, with coach Hossam Hassan expressing hope that the problem is not serious.
The injury scare has left Egypt waiting for a detailed medical assessment ahead of the knockout stage, with coach Hossam Hassan expressing hope that the problem is not serious.
Off the pitch, Iran’s World Cup journey has been shaped by multiple restrictions and diplomatic complications. Several key members of their technical staff were denied entry visas into the United States, while the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) also protested after ticket allocations were withdrawn shortly before the tournament began.