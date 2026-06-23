Egypt arrests 223 suspects in major crackdown near Sudan border

Security forces in Egypt have arrested 223 suspects in a sweeping operation carried out near the border with Sudan, targeting what authorities describe as organized criminal networks involved in cross-border illegal activities.

The military said the coordinated crackdown took place on Monday within the Southern Military Region and focused on groups linked to weapons trafficking, drug smuggling, undocumented migration, and illegal gold mining along the frontier area. Those detained included both Egyptian and foreign nationals.

According to the military, a total of 223 suspects were taken into custody during the operation, among them 87 Egyptians and 136 foreign nationals. The authorities also confirmed the recovery of vehicles, weapons, ammunition, communication equipment, cash in different currencies, and machinery believed to have been used in illegal gold prospecting.

Security teams seized 14 vehicles of different types that were allegedly used in carrying out the offences. Wireless communication devices were also recovered during the operation, along with large amounts of money in both local and foreign currencies.

The military explained that the operation was aimed at dismantling criminal hotspots used by organized groups operating in remote border areas. These groups are said to be involved in a mix of illegal activities, including arms trafficking, drug smuggling, irregular migration, and unauthorized extraction of gold resources.

Authorities further noted that illegal gold mining has become an increasing concern in parts of the region, with criminal groups exploiting natural resources outside legal channels. The seized machinery was reportedly being used for unauthorized gold prospecting activities.

The border zone between Egypt and Sudan has long been viewed as a sensitive area due to its role in trade routes, migration flows, and security dynamics. Officials have repeatedly raised concerns about smuggling networks and unauthorized movement across the frontier.

The military said the arrested foreign nationals were not immediately identified, and no details were released about their countries of origin. It also did not confirm whether formal charges had been filed at the time of the operation.

Investigations are ongoing as authorities process the suspects and examine the materials seized during the crackdown. Security teams are also working to establish the full extent of the criminal networks believed to be operating across the border region.

Officials emphasized that the operation is part of broader efforts to tighten border security, disrupt organized crime, and prevent the exploitation of natural resources in remote areas. They added that such activities pose risks to national security, economic stability, investment prospects, and development efforts.

The latest arrests add to a series of security operations aimed at reinforcing control along Egypt’s southern frontier and curbing transnational crime linked to smuggling and illegal resource extraction.