Mexican soldiers kill cartel boss with $3m US bounty on his head
Barragan was a leader of Cartel de Los Reyes, a faction of the larger Carteles Unidos organisation, which the United States has classified as a foreign terrorist group.
Barragan was a leader of Cartel de Los Reyes, a faction of the larger Carteles Unidos organisation, which the United States has classified as a foreign terrorist group.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Chairperson Erick Kivuva said Kenya’s security agencies have the capacity and intelligence to identify criminal groups but often fail to act before violence occurs.
According to the DCI, the operation targeted a premises suspected of being used as a storage and distribution point for illegal products.
Egyptian military said the crackdown targeted organized criminal groups involved in weapons and drug trafficking, undocumented migration, and illegal gold mining
The suspicious parcel, which had been declared as “handmade bags and clothes”, was intercepted during a multi-agency operation led by the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) at the UPS-G4S facility within the KQ Shed at the airport.
The suspects allegedly abducted and coerced victims into revealing M-Pesa PINs before abandoning them in Kimende Forest, Kiambu County. Police said investigations are ongoing, with a key accomplice still at large.
onics. When questioned about the origins of the items, the suspects failed to provide credible explanations, further implicating them in the criminal trade. Among the recovered devices, one phone was confirmed as violently snatched from a victim at Ruaka stage, linking the suspects directly to previous theft incidents.
Kenya and the UK have signed a border security MoU to combat organized crime, human trafficking and smuggling, initially targeting key border counties to boost safety and regional stability.