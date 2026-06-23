Communication Secretariat advertises key ICT roles ahead of July deadline

The National Communication Secretariat has opened recruitment for six senior and technical positions in its 2026 hiring cycle, targeting professionals with strong experience in information and communication technology as it strengthens its advisory role within the government’s digital policy framework.

In a notice released on Tuesday, the Secretariat said it is looking for competent and qualified Kenyans to fill key roles across its technical and legal departments, noting that the new hires will support its mandate under the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy.

The agency operates under Section 84 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998 and functions as the government’s policy advisory body on ICT matters.

“NCS was formed under Section 84 of the Kenya Information and Communications Act 1998, and is the policy advisory body to the Government of Kenya on all matters pertaining to the ICT sector through the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy.”

Among the advertised vacancies are Director, Communications Technology (NCS 2), Director, Radio Communication and Multimedia (NCS 2), Deputy Director, Legal Services (NCS 3), Assistant Director, Planning (NCS 4), Senior Communications Technology Officer (NCS 6), and Communications Technology Officer II (NCS 8), with each role carrying one vacancy.

The Secretariat said applicants can access full job descriptions, qualifications, and requirements through its official website.

“Candidates who are interested in the above positions may access the role profiles, qualifications and experience requirement details on our website at www.ncs.go.ke.”

Interested candidates have been directed to submit their applications either through email or by delivering hard copies to the agency’s offices in Nairobi. Email applications are to be sent to [email protected], with applicants required to indicate the position applied for in the subject line and attach a curriculum vitae, application letter, academic and professional certificates, national identification card, and other relevant testimonials.

“Interested and qualified persons are required to apply via email [email protected] by stating the position applied on the email subject and attaching the curriculum vitae, application letter, and academic and professional certificates. Application should also include the national identification card and other relevant testimonials.”

Hard copy submissions are to be delivered to the Communications Secretary/CEO at Transcom House in Nairobi.

The Secretariat set the deadline for receiving applications as July 13, 2026, before close of business, after which the recruitment process will move to the shortlisting stage.

“Applications should be received on or before Close of Business July 13, 2026.”

It further stated that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and successful applicants must meet integrity standards outlined under Chapter Six of the Constitution.

“Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and successful candidates will be required to meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya.”

NCS also reiterated its commitment to fairness in recruitment, urging applications from persons in minority and marginalized communities, as well as persons living with disabilities.

“NCS is an equal opportunity employer. persons from the minority and marginalized communities and persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.”

The agency warned that any form of canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification, stressing that the recruitment process will be strictly based on merit and transparency.