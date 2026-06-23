Sifuna heads to court to challenge ODM ouster as internal party row deepens

A legal and political confrontation is taking shape inside ODM after Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna rejected his removal as Secretary General, insisting the party leadership acted outside its own rules and is now headed for another court battle.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Linda Mwananchi faction said the decision by the party’s National Executive Committee to drop Sifuna from office repeats an earlier attempt made in February, which was successfully challenged and overturned.

"Last evening, we were made aware of the decision by the ODM Party NEC purporting, for the second time, to remove the SG Edwin Sifuna from office. On the face of it, the decision bears similarities with the first one in February; unprocedural, unfair and contrary to the Party's Constitution," the faction stated.

The group added that it had already engaged its lawyers and would be returning to court, maintaining that the outcome should mirror the earlier ruling.

"After consultation with our legal teams earlier this morning, it has been decided to, once again, test the propriety of the purported ouster in the courts because we are convinced it should suffer the same fate as the first one in February."

On Monday, ODM confirmed Sifuna’s removal after the National Executive Committee endorsed recommendations from the Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism committee.

The party said the committee was established under Article 51(3)(f) of the ODM constitution to handle internal complaints and assess issues raised against him.

ODM further stated that it reviewed the committee’s findings under Article 74(2) before unanimously backing the recommendation to remove him from office.

“After going through the report and findings of the IDRM under Article 74(2) of the Party constitution, the NEC unanimously resolved to adopt the Committee’s recommendations and endorsed the removal from office of Senator Edwin Watenya Sifuna,” Acting Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said. “Effectively, Sifuna ceases to be the Secretary General of the ODM Party.”

The party also pointed to directions from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, saying earlier orders that had stopped the process were lifted, allowing disciplinary proceedings to continue.

ODM further said Sifuna failed to appear before the Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism panel after his lawyer, Senior Counsel Isaac Okero, raised concerns over impartiality, leading the committee to proceed in his absence and complete its report.

Meanwhile, the Linda Mwananchi faction announced changes to its political schedule, postponing planned rallies in Kisii and Keroka that had been set for June 26, 2026, to July 3, 2026.

The group said the adjustment was made to allow participation in national activities commemorating victims of the Gen-Z protests of 2024, including those who were killed or disappeared.

"We are alert to potential police and state-sponsored brutality and violence against the victims and their families during the commemoration activities. We reasonably anticipate unlawful arrests during the peaceful commemoration events. Consequently, it will be necessary to remain vigilant and engaged during this period," the faction said.

It also called on security agencies to guarantee safety for all participants in the planned peaceful gatherings.

"We call upon the police to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens who will participate in the peaceful commemoration activities," the statement read.

The faction further faulted the government’s approach to supporting victims of the protests, arguing that financial aid without accountability does not address the deeper grievances.

"We are deeply disappointed by the government's decision to offer limited monetary assistance to the victims and their families without ensuring that justice is done and accountability upheld. The lack of transparency in the compensation process and the government's refusal to allow the constitutionally mandated bodies to oversee the process are compounding the pain of the victims and their families. There is no pathway to reconciliation and a commitment never to repeat the killings and injure innocent Kenyans," the statement added.