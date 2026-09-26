Politics
UDP rejects Mohammed Abikar’s claim to party leadership
According to UDP, Abikar ceased being a member of the party a long time ago before going on to establish his own political party based in Machakos.
According to UDP, Abikar ceased being a member of the party a long time ago before going on to establish his own political party based in Machakos.
The ODM Central Management Committee backed the NEC decision to remove Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as Secretary-General. Leaders aligned to the Linda Mwananchi movement say the decision is unconstitutional and plan to challenge it in court.
Acting ODM SG Catherine Omanyo has dismissed Babu Owino’s claims that the March 27, 2026 National Delegates Conference is illegitimate, citing party constitutional provisions on how the NDC is convened.