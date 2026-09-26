UDP rejects Mohammed Abikar’s claim to party leadership

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has moved to distance itself from Mohammed Abikar, declaring that he holds no recognised position in the party and cannot represent it in any capacity.

UDP said on Saturday, September 26, 2026, that Abikar is not its Deputy Party Leader or Vice Chairperson, contrary to claims linking him to the two positions.

The party said its leadership structure does not provide for either position and that neither appears in the records maintained by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

“Mohammed Abikar is neither the Deputy Party Leader nor the Vice Chairperson of UDP. These positions do not exist in the UDP party structure and are not listed in the ORPP records,” the statement said.

According to UDP, Abikar ceased being a member of the party a long time ago before going on to establish his own political party based in Machakos.

The party therefore said he has no authority to deal with its internal affairs, make decisions on its behalf or present himself as one of its officials.

“As a person who is not a member or official of the party, he has no authority to speak or act on behalf of UDP or handle the party’s internal matters,” UDP said.

The party also moved to calm its members and the public, saying its operations remain guided by its constitution and the law.

“We want to assure the public and UDP members that there is no cause for alarm. Anyone who wishes to join UDP is welcome to do so.”

UDP added that those interested in joining the party were free to do so as political parties and their supporters continue preparations for the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna’s search for a party

The dispute comes against the backdrop of Nairobi County Senator Edwin Sifuna’s efforts to find a political vehicle after his Linda Mwananchi movement failed to secure the Ukombozi name.

Sifuna’s allies had attempted to change UDP’s name to Ukombozi People’s Party, but the ORPP rejected the application, leaving the movement to explore alternative options.

The development has placed renewed attention on UDP as Sifuna and his allies consider their next political move.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has already publicly stated that UDP will be used by Sifuna. DAP-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa has also said the party remains available to the senator after the setback over the Ukombozi name.

The latest statement from UDP also puts focus on who is formally recognised within the party and the procedure through which its leadership can be changed as political activity builds ahead of the 2027 polls.