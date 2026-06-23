Linda Mwananchi postpones Gusii-land rallies to join Gen-Z victims commemorations

The Linda Mwananchi movement has pushed its Kisii and Keroka political rallies to a later date, saying the change is meant to allow its supporters to take part in nationwide events marking two years since the 2024 Gen-Z protests, which the group says remain a key moment in the country’s recent history.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a press briefing led by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, who is a member of the movement. He was joined by ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Wundanyi MP Dan Mwashako, Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo, Kitutu Chache South MP Antony Kibagendi, Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo and Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu.

Under the revised schedule, the rallies that had been planned for June 26 will now be held on July 3.

"We wish to inform our members, supporters and the public at large that the Linda Mwananchi Kisii and Keroka rallies scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2026 have been postponed to Friday, July 3, 2026. We will join other Kenyans of goodwill to stand in solidarity with the victims of the Gen-Z protests of 2024 and their families and in remembrance of those who were killed or have forcefully disappeared."

The movement said the decision was made to allow its supporters to join families of victims and other Kenyans in honouring those who died or went missing during the June 2024 anti-government protests.

The Linda Mwananchi movement lawmakers led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a press briefing in Parliament on June 23, 2026 in parliament. PHOTO/DAVID BOGONKO NYOKANG'I

At the same time, the leaders cautioned that the commemorations could face security challenges, including possible intimidation and arrests, despite being peaceful in nature.

"We are alert to potential police and state-sponsored brutality and violence against the victims and their families during the commemoration activities. We reasonably anticipate unlawful arrests during the peaceful commemoration events. Consequently, it will be necessary to remain vigilant and engaged during this period."

They further urged security agencies to act within the law and protect all citizens expected to take part in the activities across the country.

"We call upon the police to ensure the safety and protection of all citizens who will participate in the peaceful commemoration activities."

The movement also took issue with the government’s approach to supporting victims and families affected by the protests, saying that financial support alone is not enough without justice and accountability.

"We are deeply disappointed by the government’s decision to offer limited monetary assistance to the victims and their families without ensuring that justice is done and accountability upheld. The lack of transparency in the compensation process and government refusal to allow the constitutionally mandated bodies to oversee the process, is compounding the pain of the victims and their families. There is no pathway to reconciliation and a commitment never to repeat the killings and injure innocent Kenyans."

The group maintained that accountability for deaths, injuries and disappearances remains central to healing and national reconciliation.

A photo taken during the briefing showed the Linda Mwananchi lawmakers addressing the press in Parliament on June 23, 2026.