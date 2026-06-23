State begins Sh448.7 million payout to 348 rights abuse victims

The government-backed reparations programme for victims of human rights violations linked to demonstrations and public protests has entered its first payout phase, with 348 verified victims set to receive a total of Sh448.7 million in compensation.

The Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations announced on Tuesday that the payments mark the beginning of a broader process aimed at providing redress to people affected by rights abuses between 2013 and 2025.

According to the panel, the beneficiaries fall under six categories of harm, including fatalities, severe injuries, moderate injuries, minor injuries, aggravated sexual offences and economic losses.

The panel said compensation is only being issued to victims who have completed the verification process and formally agreed to participate in the programme.

“It is important to note that only those who have consented to this process are being compensated,” the statement said, adding that consent remained “the final act that a beneficiary must give to receive compensation.”

Families of victims classified under fatalities will receive the largest share of the compensation package. A total of 115 families will each receive Sh3 million, amounting to Sh345 million.

Victims categorised as having suffered severe injuries will receive Sh1 million each, while those listed under moderate injuries will receive Sh500,000.

The panel said the first phase of payments would continue as additional claims undergo verification and processing.

“We are committed to ensuring every verified victim is compensated, promptly, fairly, and with the dignity they deserve,” it said.

In its message to victims, the panel acknowledged the years many had spent waiting for justice and described the compensation exercise as a step toward addressing past wrongs.

“To the victims, the long wait is over. Today, we begin to make right what was wrong,” the statement read. “Your courage in coming forward has made this day possible. We honour your resilience and your dignity.”

The panel said all approved claims had gone through a structured process that included registration, verification, authentication, categorisation, approval and disbursement, in line with guidelines developed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

It further noted that the names of beneficiaries who have received compensation will be published from time to time in the Kenya Gazette in accordance with the Data Protection Act.

The launch of the compensation exercise comes a week after President William Ruto received the national framework for compensation and reparations for victims of human rights violations during a ceremony at State House in Nairobi.

The government has set aside Sh2 billion for the programme, with the framework expected to guide compensation for verified victims of protest-related abuses and other human rights violations across the country.