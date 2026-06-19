State rolls out Sh2bn compensation plan for protest victims covering 2013–2025

A new state-backed compensation drive has been rolled out to address long-standing claims of harm linked to protests and demonstrations across Kenya, with Sh2 billion set aside for victims who were affected between 2013 and 2025.

The programme brings under one structure both civilians and security officers who suffered injuries, losses, or trauma during public order incidents over the period.

The initiative is being coordinated by the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations, chaired by Prof Makau Mutua, as part of a wider effort to provide structured redress for those impacted during unrest.

The framework is anchored on Presidential Proclamation No. 1 of 2026 and guided by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights Reparation Guidelines 2026, which set out how claims will be assessed and processed.

According to the Panel, the plan is intended to formally recognize individuals who went through hardship while either participating in or responding to demonstrations, while ensuring a clear and orderly system for compensation.

It stresses that the process is designed to be fair, transparent, and accessible to eligible applicants within the defined period.

The Sh2 billion allocation, approved by Parliament, will be used to support verification, assessment, and payment of qualified claims under strict guidelines. The Panel says the focus is to ensure that no eligible victim is left out while maintaining accountability in how public funds are distributed.

Prof Mutua said the programme is meant to go beyond financial relief and serve as a national acknowledgement of suffering experienced during protest-related incidents.

"The compensation programme is designed to acknowledge the trauma and losses experienced by individuals, including civilians and security personnel, who suffered harm while exercising or protecting their constitutional rights. With a parliamentary appropriation of Sh2 billion, the Panel is committed to providing timely, fair, and transparent redress initially to those affected between 2013 and 2025," said Prof Mutua.

He added that the exercise is also aimed at restoring dignity to those affected and providing closure through an official process.

"The programme is an act of solemn acknowledgement. It serves to validate the experiences of victims and to provide a clear pathway for relief," he added.

The Panel has, however, clarified that the compensation exercise is not tied to accountability proceedings involving alleged violations, saying both processes will continue independently.

"The Panel wishes to emphasise that this process is separate from, and does not replace, ongoing accountability measures," he said.

To support public participation, the Panel has prepared detailed Frequently Asked Questions to guide applicants on eligibility, documentation, and submission procedures. The document is expected to help reduce confusion and ensure consistency in how claims are handled.

Officials say the overall aim is to ensure that victims of protest-related harm between 2013 and 2025 receive recognition and structured redress through a system built on fairness, clarity, and transparency.