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State rolls out Sh2bn compensation plan for protest victims covering 2013–2025
The Sh2 billion allocation, approved by Parliament, will be used to support verification, assessment, and payment of qualified claims under strict guidelines.
The Sh2 billion allocation, approved by Parliament, will be used to support verification, assessment, and payment of qualified claims under strict guidelines.
The Sh2 billion compensation fund will be managed under a clear legal framework, with oversight from the courts and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.