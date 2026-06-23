Police arrest suspects, seize cannabis and chang’aa in multi-county crackdown

A series of coordinated police operations across several counties has led to the arrest of multiple suspects linked to drug trafficking and the trade in illicit brews, with officers recovering cannabis and chang’aa in targeted raids and roadblocks.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the nationwide crackdown, carried out in Kilifi, Busia, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga and Kiambu counties, was based on intelligence-led operations and public tip-offs, leading to arrests in both urban centres and rural locations.

In Kilifi County’s Kaloleni Sub-County, undercover officers from Mariakani Police Station acted on intelligence and arrested a suspected drug dealer in the Makaburini area of Mariakani Town after linking him to narcotics distribution activities.

“The suspect was found in possession of thirteen-and-a-half large rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang).”

In Busia County, officers stationed at a roadblock in the Suo area stopped a Nairobi-bound public service vehicle, where a search uncovered concealed drugs hidden inside luggage.

“A search of the vehicle revealed a black bag containing three packages of suspected cannabis wrapped tightly in yellow cellophane tape. One passenger was arrested in connection with the find.”

In Nyandarua County, officers from Kinangop Police Station, acting on a tip-off from members of the public, carried out a raid in Sende Moto area within Engineer Township, where they arrested a suspect linked to cannabis possession and suspected proceeds of crime.

“They arrested one suspect found with 54 rolls of cannabis sativa, with an estimated street value of Sh5,400. The officers also recovered Sh450 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime.”

In Kirinyaga County, a joint operation involving officers from Kagumo Police Station and National Government Administration Officers targeted a suspected drug distribution network operating in Kariko village, Mutira South Location.

“Three suspects were arrested. Officers recovered 250 grams of unprocessed cannabis sativa, valued at approximately Sh9,000, hidden in a nearby bush. A motorcycle (registration KMEZ 198Q) used by the suspects was also impounded.”

In Kiambu County, officers from Githunguri Police Station intercepted illicit alcohol during a patrol operation in Githunguri Township, leading to the arrest of a suspect found transporting chang’aa.

“They intercepted one suspect carrying a carton containing 11 clear nylon sachets of chang’aa, totalling 11 litres. The suspect was arrested on the spot.”

The National Police Service confirmed that all suspects remain in custody in the respective counties as they await processing and arraignment in court, with seized exhibits also secured as evidence.

It further commended members of the public for sharing timely information that aided the operations, noting that community intelligence continues to play a key role in tackling narcotics and illegal brews.

“The public is urged to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station, or via the emergency numbers 999 and 911, the #FichuaKwaDCI toll-free line 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp on 0709 570 000.”

The service added that enforcement operations targeting the manufacture, distribution and consumption of illicit brews and narcotics will continue across the country as part of ongoing efforts to curb drug-related crime.