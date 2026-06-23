Ruto signs Finance Bill 2026 into law after parliamentary approval

President William Ruto has signed the Finance Bill 2026 into law at State House in Nairobi, officially activating the government’s tax and revenue measures for the 2026/27 financial year after Parliament approved the legislation.

The signing ceremony on Tuesday was attended by senior government officials, including representatives from the National Treasury and members of Parliament who supported the Bill through the legislative process. With the assent, the Finance Act 2026 now becomes the legal basis for government revenue collection and budget implementation for the new financial year.

The law is tied to the Sh4.8 trillion national budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year, which the government aims to finance through the measures outlined in the Bill.

State Officials during the assenting of the Finance Bill, 2026 ceremony at State House, Nairobi on June 23, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Earlier, the National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2026 during its Third Reading after 122 MPs voted in favour while 40 opposed it. The outcome reflected a clear split in the House, with the government-backed side and allies of the broad-based coalition supporting the Bill.

Opposition came from a group aligned to allies of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who had instructed MPs allied to the DCP faction to reject the Bill and push for a recorded division vote.

Despite the opposition push, the government side maintained the numbers needed to secure approval, allowing the Bill to proceed for presidential assent. With Ruto’s signing, the legislation is now fully in force.

The Finance Act 2026 now clears the way for implementation of tax and revenue policies that will guide government spending in the 2026/27 financial year.

President William Ruto joined by State leaders after assenting to the Finance Bill, 2026 at State House, Nairobi on June 23, 2026.PHOTO/PCS