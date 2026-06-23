Hot Topics Ruto National Assembly DCI President William Ruto William Ruto ODM Senate Keir Starmer

Ruto signs Finance Bill 2026 into law after parliamentary approval

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Ruto signs Finance Bill 2026 into law after parliamentary approval
President William Ruto assents to the Finance Bill, 2026 at State House, Nairobi on June 23, 2026. PHOTO/PCS
In Summary

The law is tied to the Sh4.8 trillion national budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year, which the government aims to finance through the measures outlined in the Bill.

President William Ruto has signed the Finance Bill 2026 into law at State House in Nairobi, officially activating the government’s tax and revenue measures for the 2026/27 financial year after Parliament approved the legislation.

The signing ceremony on Tuesday was attended by senior government officials, including representatives from the National Treasury and members of Parliament who supported the Bill through the legislative process. With the assent, the Finance Act 2026 now becomes the legal basis for government revenue collection and budget implementation for the new financial year.

The law is tied to the Sh4.8 trillion national budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year, which the government aims to finance through the measures outlined in the Bill.

State Officials during the assenting of the Finance Bill, 2026 ceremony at State House, Nairobi on June 23, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Earlier, the National Assembly passed the Finance Bill 2026 during its Third Reading after 122 MPs voted in favour while 40 opposed it. The outcome reflected a clear split in the House, with the government-backed side and allies of the broad-based coalition supporting the Bill.

Opposition came from a group aligned to allies of impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who had instructed MPs allied to the DCP faction to reject the Bill and push for a recorded division vote.

Despite the opposition push, the government side maintained the numbers needed to secure approval, allowing the Bill to proceed for presidential assent. With Ruto’s signing, the legislation is now fully in force.

The Finance Act 2026 now clears the way for implementation of tax and revenue policies that will guide government spending in the 2026/27 financial year.

President William Ruto joined by State leaders after assenting to the Finance Bill, 2026 at State House, Nairobi on June 23, 2026.PHOTO/PCS

Tags

President William Ruto National Treasury Tax policy Kenya Parliament Finance Bill 2026 public finance 2026 27 Budget Finance Act 2026

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.