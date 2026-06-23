Hot Topics Ruto National Assembly DCI President William Ruto William Ruto ODM Keir Starmer Senate

Wamalwa accuses government of intimidation ahead of June 25 commemorations

News · David Abonyo ·
Wamalwa accuses government of intimidation ahead of June 25 commemorations
DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa during an interview on Radio Generation on June 22,2026.PHOTO/RG
In Summary

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wamalwa said some political leaders had made "reckless" remarks that amounted to threats against protesters, warning that such statements risk inflaming tensions ahead of upcoming public gatherings.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has accused the government of using intimidation and threatening rhetoric to discourage Kenyans, particularly young people and victims' families, from taking part in planned commemorations and protests marking recent anti-tax demonstrations.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wamalwa said some political leaders had made "reckless" remarks that amounted to threats against protesters, warning that such statements risk inflaming tensions ahead of upcoming public gatherings.

Wamalwa cited figures he attributed to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), claiming that 27 people died during last year's June commemorations and a further 30 during subsequent Saba Saba protests. He argued that families affected by the violence were still seeking justice and accountability.

"What we want is justice... we want those investigations done, those people who killed our children arrested," he said.

He also criticised what he described as attempts by state officials to shape how Kenyans mourn or exercise constitutional rights.

"It is not for the government to give us permission to protest," Wamalwa said. "That is guaranteed by our Constitution."

His remarks come amid heightened debate surrounding planned June 25 anniversary events linked to 2024 anti-tax protests.

President William Ruto recently warned against demonstrations turning violent or leading to destruction of property, saying constitutional freedoms should be exercised responsibly.

"The one thing that is not going to happen is that people will be mobilised to destroy property or to cause chaos or mayhem," he said.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said citizens are free to commemorate the day privately but insisted authorities would not allow demonstrations that disrupt order.

"Anyone who wishes to mark the day is free to do so — at home," he said.

Wamalwa, however, argued that such messaging was creating fear among young people and families of victims.

"When the president himself starts warning these young people... this is meant to intimidate them," he said.

He said authorities should focus on protecting demonstrators rather than discouraging participation.

"What the police should do is provide security," Wamalwa said. "There will be goons waiting for you if you come out to exercise your constitutional right."

Tags

President William Ruto IPOA Eugene Wamalwa police June 25 DAP-K Government Spokesperson anti-tax protests Commemorations

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  8. 11
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.