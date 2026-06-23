Wamalwa accuses government of intimidation ahead of June 25 commemorations

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has accused the government of using intimidation and threatening rhetoric to discourage Kenyans, particularly young people and victims' families, from taking part in planned commemorations and protests marking recent anti-tax demonstrations.

Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wamalwa said some political leaders had made "reckless" remarks that amounted to threats against protesters, warning that such statements risk inflaming tensions ahead of upcoming public gatherings.

Wamalwa cited figures he attributed to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), claiming that 27 people died during last year's June commemorations and a further 30 during subsequent Saba Saba protests. He argued that families affected by the violence were still seeking justice and accountability.

"What we want is justice... we want those investigations done, those people who killed our children arrested," he said.

He also criticised what he described as attempts by state officials to shape how Kenyans mourn or exercise constitutional rights.

"It is not for the government to give us permission to protest," Wamalwa said. "That is guaranteed by our Constitution."

His remarks come amid heightened debate surrounding planned June 25 anniversary events linked to 2024 anti-tax protests.

President William Ruto recently warned against demonstrations turning violent or leading to destruction of property, saying constitutional freedoms should be exercised responsibly.

"The one thing that is not going to happen is that people will be mobilised to destroy property or to cause chaos or mayhem," he said.

Meanwhile, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said citizens are free to commemorate the day privately but insisted authorities would not allow demonstrations that disrupt order.

"Anyone who wishes to mark the day is free to do so — at home," he said.

Wamalwa, however, argued that such messaging was creating fear among young people and families of victims.

"When the president himself starts warning these young people... this is meant to intimidate them," he said.

He said authorities should focus on protecting demonstrators rather than discouraging participation.

"What the police should do is provide security," Wamalwa said. "There will be goons waiting for you if you come out to exercise your constitutional right."