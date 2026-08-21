Ruto Government orders State Agencies to take charge of public messaging
The new approach requires government institutions to take the lead in explaining policies, programmes and projects instead of waiting for criticism before responding.
The new approach requires government institutions to take the lead in explaining policies, programmes and projects instead of waiting for criticism before responding.
Government Spokesperson has played a key role in communicating government policies, programmes and official information to the public
Government Spokesperson explained that while many policies originate within the Executive, they must pass through Parliament and may also be challenged or interpreted by the courts before they are fully implemented.
Under the changes, Mwaura has been promoted and redesignated as the Head of the Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Disability Rights in the Executive Office of the President.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wamalwa said some political leaders had made "reckless" remarks that amounted to threats against protesters, warning that such statements risk inflaming tensions ahead of upcoming public gatherings.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the State continues to stand in solidarity with the bereaved families and the wider school community during what he described as a deeply painful moment for the nation.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura warned that the situation becomes more dangerous after dark, as drivers may not easily tell how deep or fast the water is moving.
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the comments were “regrettable and extremely unfortunate,” particularly coming during a period of national grief for a leader he described as “a respected statesman."