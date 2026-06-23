Gachagua urges Kenyans to stay indoors on June 25, warns of alleged unrest plans

As pressure builds ahead of the June 25 Gen Z remembrance events, former Deputy President and Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has appealed for calm across the country, urging Kenyans to avoid demonstrations and remain at home over fears of possible unrest and infiltration.

Speaking in Wamunyoro after meeting Kiambu MCA aspirants, he cautioned that the planned activities could be exploited by disruptive groups, saying citizens risk being caught up in violence if they gather in towns or cities during the day.

“I ask all Kenyans to keep off the streets, to keep off towns, to keep off cities and stay at home,” he said.

He argued that those dissatisfied with leadership should rely on the electoral process, saying the Constitution already provides a structured path for political change without resorting to protests.

“Let everybody stay at home. Let us not give an opportunity for loss of life and destruction of businesses. It is pointless. It does not make sense,” he said.

Gachagua further claimed that individuals from outside certain regions could be deployed to spark disturbances, urging residents to remain alert and protect their communities.

“In our towns here in the mountain, the people who are being brought to cause havoc are from outside. Be on the lookout for outsiders. Don't allow people to destroy your towns and villages. Everybody knows each other,” he said.

He maintained that voting remains the strongest tool for expressing public dissatisfaction, insisting that change should be pursued through the ballot rather than street protests.

“The Constitution has provided an opportunity through the ballot to deal with any administration. Let us take advantage of the constitutional mechanism that has been unveiled to the people of Kenya,” he said.

He added that past demonstrations have often left ordinary citizens bearing the greatest losses through injuries and destruction of livelihoods.

“The battle is not worth destruction of our businesses because the Constitution has provided a very elaborate mechanism to deal with any administration,” he said.

While noting that some may interpret his position as discouraging activism, he said his concern was the preservation of human life.

“I know many Kenyans will get disappointed that we look like we are giving up. We are just being human. This cause is not worth losing human life,” he said.

He called for patience and urged Kenyans to focus on voter registration ahead of future elections.

“Let us all be patient. Let us suppress our anger. We will have sufficient opportunity next year,” he said.

Gachagua also reiterated that his party remains committed to peaceful political engagement and lawful change.

“As for me and my party, the DCP, I want to confirm that we are all abiding citizens and we are peaceful people. I have always advocated for change,” he said.

In a separate media briefing, he alleged that intelligence information indicates possible attempts to disrupt the June 25 commemorations, which are meant to honour young people who died in earlier anti-government protests in 2024 and 2025.

He said organised groups were allegedly being mobilised to create chaos in Nairobi, Mt Kenya region and other areas, and later shift blame to political opponents.

He also linked senior government figures to the alleged plans.

“I have credible intelligence that Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior CS) and Raymond Omollo (Interior PS), using Moses Kuria and Kimani Ichungwah, Susan Kihika from Nakuru, and other UDA leaders allied to William Ruto, have organised guns to cause terror and mayhem in Nairobi and the Mount Kenya region and blame the opposition,” Gachagua said.

He further claimed that Sh200 million had been withdrawn from a confidential government account to finance the alleged operations.

“Sh200 million was withdrawn this morning from a bank in Upper Hill, where an account of confidential expenditure is operated by the State Department of Internal Security, and these funds are for mobilising goods and deploying them to unleash terror and mayhem in the Mt Kenya region, Nairobi, Kajiado and Narok, among other places in the country,” he said.

Kipchumba Murkomen and Raymond Omollo have not responded to the allegations.

Gachagua also alleged that security officers had been instructed to delay intervention during incidents of unrest, allowing destruction to happen before arrests are made.

He urged Gen Z not to take part in the protests, saying the risks were too high and that lives could be lost if tensions escalate.

“Looking at the situation, I want to appeal to the Gen Z's with a lot of humility and kindness to consider not going out to the streets, these are our children and grandchildren whom we need next year to help us liberate this country through the ballot from the violence that has been planned by the state using police and goons,” he said.

He called for a stay-at-home approach on June 25, urging businesses, workers, and families to avoid movement and remain indoors throughout the day.

“I urge you to keep off the road, stay at home. There is no need to expose yourself and your motor vehicles to danger. Stay at home, read, watch TV, and play with your children and your grandchildren,” he said.

He added that a nationwide stay-at-home would serve as a powerful statement without exposing citizens to harm.

“I think if all Kenyans stayed at home, we would have made a very big statement. Stop the country, stop the economy is a very effective way of protest,” Gachagua said.

He maintained that any grievances should ultimately be resolved through elections.