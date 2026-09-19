CS Kagwe seeks tax relief, faster refunds to support horticulture growth
Kenya’s horticulture industry contributes about Sh145 billion to the economy each year, with the flower industry making up approximately 57 per cent of that contribution.
Kenya’s horticulture industry contributes about Sh145 billion to the economy each year, with the flower industry making up approximately 57 per cent of that contribution.
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 on Thursday, Muriithi said the Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act already recognise Islamic finance arrangements, while the Public Finance Management Act recognises Sukuk as a form of government security.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Muriithi said the consolidation system was introduced to help small traders who cannot fill an entire container on their own.
Nyoro spoke on Friday, August 28, 2026, after his People’s Tour at Kamwangi in Gatundu North Constituency, Kiambu County. In a statement shared on his official X account, he criticised the decision to increase the benchmark from Sh2.5 million to Sh3.2 million.
While some businesses in the CBD remained closed, trading continued normally in other parts of Nairobi. Eastleigh was largely calm by mid-morning, with shops open and business going on as usual.
Njeru argued that lawmakers had sufficient warning that public anger was intensifying, but failed to reconsider the legislation or engage protesters in meaningful dialogue
Kalonzo unveiled the “People’s Budget” on Monday, August 10, 2026, describing it as a policy programme for an alternative government. The proposals came as the country marked the final 365-day countdown to the next General Election.
Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mbadi said the exemption from the Import Declaration Fee (IDF) and Railway Development Levy (RDL) followed consultations involving the National Treasury, the ministries responsible for Agriculture and Trade, and other government agencies.
Speaking on Tuesday during the REIT Tax Breakfast Forum organised by the REITs Association of Kenya (RAK), the association's Chairman Raghav Gandhi said the restoration of Stamp Duty and Capital Gains Tax exemptions for qualifying property transfers into REITs marked a major milestone for the sector
A key proposal discussed during the meeting was expanding the local manufacturing and assembly of wheelchairs to lower prices and improve availability across the country.
In a public notice issued on Monday, KRA informed licensed manufacturers, importers and members of the public that bottled water produced or brought into the country from the effective date will no longer attract excise tax.
Kindiki noted that the legal framework required to operationalise the fund is already in place and that the government is finalising the remaining processes after securing the initial capital.
Deputy government spokesperson explained that some narratives presented during the debate were inaccurate and contributed to confusion about the actual contents of the Finance Bill 2026
The law is tied to the Sh4.8 trillion national budget for the 2026/27 fiscal year, which the government aims to finance through the measures outlined in the Bill.
The National Assembly passed the Finance Bill, 2026, in its Third Reading with 122 votes in favour against 40 nays. The vote is among efforts by the government to fund the Sh4.8 trillion budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
Under the proposal, core transfer services will be exempt from VAT, while services such as cash handling, payment processing, settlement, merchant acquiring, gateway and aggregation services will still attract the tax.
KAM argues that unpredictability in tax regimes continues to undermine investor confidence in the manufacturing sector
Economist and KRA Chair Ndiritu Muriithi says Kenya has industrial capacity, but weak policy incentives and low confidence in locally made goods are slowing manufacturing. He urges counties to target interventions and improve local revenue collection.
The proposed Finance Bill,2026 is set to introduce several tax adjustments aimed at widening revenue collection without introducing major new taxes.
Data from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) shows that landed fuel costs have risen sharply in recent import cycles, with petrol increasing by over 40% and diesel by nearly 69%, feeding into higher retail prices.
Global oil markets have remained unstable due to tensions in the Middle East, disrupting major shipping routes such as the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.
He says businesses face cash flow crises, rising compliance burdens, and shrinking demand, while leaders abandon accountability, deepening a national crisis affecting healthcare, employment, and overall economic stability.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, Mang’eni said the sector, despite being the backbone of the economy and a key driver of job creation, is struggling to transition enterprises into medium and large-scale businesses.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Kituyi said the country is experiencing “ever-increasing number of taxes, ever-increasing scandals of misallocation of public resources, ever-increasing reversals on public goods, like a comprehensively priced education,” which he said “are not how to build bottom up” and instead perpetuate poverty.
Mambo criticised the government’s broader economic approach, linking empowerment programmes to what he described as deceptive taxation measures that continue to burden ordinary Kenyans.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation on Thursday, Shabbir expressed frustration at what he described as decades of unfulfilled promises to support small-scale welders, fabricators, mechanics and other Jua Kali artisans.