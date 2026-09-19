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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Tax policy

KRA Chair: Kenya needs stronger laws to support Islamic finance
Business

KRA Chair: Kenya needs stronger laws to support Islamic finance

Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 on Thursday, Muriithi said the Income Tax Act and the Value Added Tax Act already recognise Islamic finance arrangements, while the Public Finance Management Act recognises Sukuk as a form of government security.

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Mbadi defends Sh104 million sugar import tax waiver before MPs
Business

Mbadi defends Sh104 million sugar import tax waiver before MPs

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Mbadi said the exemption from the Import Declaration Fee (IDF) and Railway Development Levy (RDL) followed consultations involving the National Treasury, the ministries responsible for Agriculture and Trade, and other government agencies.

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Kituyi warns Ruto’s debt and tax policies will burden future generations
News

Kituyi warns Ruto’s debt and tax policies will burden future generations

Speaking on Radio Generation on Tuesday, Kituyi said the country is experiencing “ever-increasing number of taxes, ever-increasing scandals of misallocation of public resources, ever-increasing reversals on public goods, like a comprehensively priced education,” which he said “are not how to build bottom up” and instead perpetuate poverty.

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