DPP calls for unified Horn of Africa response to trafficking and migrant smuggling

The Director of Public Prosecutions has urged countries in the Horn of Africa to tighten cooperation and adopt a shared strategy in the fight against human trafficking and migrant smuggling, warning that criminal groups are becoming more organised, flexible, and harder to track across borders.

Speaking on June 23, 2026, during the opening of the Regional Conference on Counter-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in the Horn of Africa Region, Renson Ingonga, CBS, OGW, said only a coordinated regional effort can effectively respond to the growing cross-border criminal threat.

He noted that law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, governments, and international partners must work under a common framework to deal with networks that continue to expand their reach and operations.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, CBS, OGW, has called for a coordinated and unified approach to combat the increasingly sophisticated and ever-evolving syndicates involved in human trafficking across the Horn of Africa region.”

Ingonga warned that trafficking groups are constantly changing how they operate, making it necessary for states and institutions to respond with equal speed and coordination.

“The fight against human trafficking requires a collective response that transcends borders and institutional mandates. Criminal networks are constantly adapting their methods, and our response must be equally dynamic, coordinated, and robust.” Ingonga stressed.

The conference brought together policymakers, prosecutors, investigators, migration specialists, and representatives of international organisations from across the Horn of Africa, all focused on strengthening cooperation against trafficking networks.

Discussions at the meeting centered on improving prevention systems, strengthening protection for victims, enhancing prosecution processes, and deepening cross-border collaboration to disrupt trafficking operations.

Human trafficking and migrant smuggling continue to pose serious challenges in the region, with authorities warning that criminal groups exploit vulnerable people for financial gain while causing harm to human rights, security, and development.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions noted that the crimes are becoming more complex and increasingly cross-border in nature, calling for harmonised laws and stronger coordination between affected countries.

Participants also used the platform to exchange best practices and identify existing gaps in enforcement, especially in joint investigations and victim support systems.

Another key focus was improving the sharing of information between jurisdictions to better track, detect, and dismantle trafficking routes used by criminal syndicates.

Officials said traffickers continue to take advantage of weak border controls, limited cooperation between states, and the vulnerability of migrant populations moving across the region.

Ingonga reiterated the need for sustained collaboration to ensure perpetrators face justice while victims receive proper protection and support.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions further observed that outcomes from the conference are expected to help strengthen regional systems for addressing trafficking in persons and migrant smuggling.

Authorities across the Horn of Africa are increasingly pushing for joint action as trafficking networks grow more sophisticated, with the conference expected to conclude with agreed recommendations to improve prosecution outcomes, coordination, and protection mechanisms for affected groups.