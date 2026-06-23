KANU calls for calm after deadly clashes in Ang’ata Barikoi

Violence that erupted in Ang’ata Barikoi in Emurua Dikirr Constituency has drawn a strong call for calm from the KANU Party, which has warned that the recurring clashes point to deeper unresolved tensions that continue to fuel insecurity, loss of lives, and destruction of property in the area.

The party, in its response, urged residents to shun retaliation and appealed to security agencies to handle the situation with restraint as efforts continue to restore normalcy and seek long-term solutions to the crisis.

In a statement issued by KANU National Chairman Gideon Moi on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, the party said the latest violence reflects a disturbing pattern that needs urgent attention from both national and local authorities.

“Once again, the country has witnessed a tragic eruption of violence in Ang’ata Barikoi, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, resulting in the loss of lives, injuries, and destruction of property.”

KANU noted that the repeated flare-ups in the area point to deeper governance and structural challenges that have not been fully addressed, warning that continued instability risks worsening the humanitarian situation.

“These recurring incidents point to a worrying breakdown in law and order that must be addressed with urgency.”

The statement comes against a backdrop of long-standing land tensions in Ang’ata Barikoi, an area in Trans Mara, Narok County, where disputes over large tracts of land have repeatedly triggered violent confrontations between residents and security agencies.

The area, largely inhabited by members of the Kipsigis community, has in the past witnessed repeated clashes during attempts to survey or demarcate contested land, often escalating into chaos and displacement of families.

In April 2025, at least five people lost their lives and several others were injured after police used force during protests linked to a disputed 6,000-acre parcel of land.

In another incident in December the same year, fresh clashes led to the burning of more than 30 houses, leaving several families displaced and worsening tensions in the region.

Human rights organisations, including the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, have previously raised concern over alleged excessive use of force and have called for investigations through the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the justice system.

Government interventions have included security deployments, high-level meetings with local leaders, and orders for investigations, but the underlying disputes have remained unresolved, with residents continuing to demand accountability and lasting solutions.

KANU, however, insisted that while grievances may be legitimate, violence cannot be justified and urged all sides to embrace peaceful approaches in addressing the crisis.

“While efforts are underway to restore calm, it is imperative that residents reject violence as a means of expressing grievances and that security agencies exercise restraint and humanity in responding to the unrest.”

The party further stressed that the cycle of violence has caused too much suffering and must not be allowed to continue under any circumstances.

“No cause, however legitimate, can justify the loss of innocent lives or the destruction of property.”

KANU called for cooperation between communities and security agencies, saying sustained dialogue and adherence to the rule of law remain key to resolving the long-standing conflict.

“We therefore urge both the community and the security apparatus to uphold the rule of law and remain genuinely committed to resolving the underlying issues that continue to fuel tensions within the area.”

It added that residents of Ang’ata Barikoi deserve lasting peace and justice, and renewed efforts are needed to address the root causes of the recurring clashes.

“The people of Ang’ata Barikoi deserve justice, security, and a lasting resolution to the issues at the heart of this conflict.”

As tension continues to rise in parts of Narok County, stakeholders are now calling for sustained dialogue, stronger security coordination, and comprehensive measures aimed at ending the cycle of violence and restoring stability.