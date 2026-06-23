CS Mvurya hands over Talanta training grounds project as AFCON 2027 preparations intensify

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has officially handed over construction works for two training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex, clearing the way for immediate building works as Kenya steps up preparations for AFCON 2027.

The handover, done on Tuesday, marks the beginning of works on football, athletics, and rugby training pitches, which are part of key facilities being developed outside the Raila Odinga International Stadium. The move is aimed at ensuring the country meets required timelines and delivers facilities that meet international standards.

In his remarks, the CS confirmed the start of the project and the transition to the contractor on site, saying, “I have officially handed over the construction works for two training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex to the contractor this morning, marking the commencement of immediate works ahead of the completion of the facility,” the CS stated.

The training grounds are expected to support team preparations during AFCON 2027, which Kenya will co-host, while also strengthening the country’s wider sports infrastructure network. Officials say the facilities are being designed to meet Confederation of African Football standards as well as global requirements for major sporting events.

“The football, athletics, and rugby training grounds, located outside the Raila Odinga International Stadium, form a critical component of the infrastructure that will support the successful hosting of AFCON 2027.”

According to the Sports Ministry, the project is part of a broader government plan to improve sports facilities across the country and position Kenya as a strong host for international competitions. The Talanta Sports Complex is among the flagship developments expected to serve both tournament needs and long-term athlete development.

The scope of the project also includes support facilities meant to improve usability and comfort for athletes and officials during training and competition periods. “The project also includes the construction of modern changing room facilities and other auxiliary works to ensure the training grounds fully comply with CAF requirements and international standards.”

Officials have stressed that the investments go beyond the tournament, focusing on long-term use and sustainability for future generations of athletes across different sports disciplines. The facilities are expected to remain in use well after AFCON 2027 concludes, supporting local and international sporting activities.

“These investments reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class sports infrastructure that will not only support AFCON 2027 but also serve generations of athletes and sports enthusiasts long after the tournament.”

The government has in recent months accelerated work on key sports infrastructure projects as it moves to ensure readiness for hosting duties, with confidence high that the set deadlines will be met.