Hot Topics Ruto National Assembly DCI President William Ruto William Ruto ODM Senate Agriculture

CS Mvurya hands over Talanta training grounds project as AFCON 2027 preparations intensify

Sports · Chrispho Owuor ·
CS Mvurya hands over Talanta training grounds project as AFCON 2027 preparations intensify
Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya during the FIFA Series 2026 International Friendlies in Nairobi on March 24,2026. PHOTO/X
In Summary

The training grounds are expected to support team preparations during AFCON 2027, which Kenya will co-host, while also strengthening the country’s wider sports infrastructure network.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has officially handed over construction works for two training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex, clearing the way for immediate building works as Kenya steps up preparations for AFCON 2027.

The handover, done on Tuesday, marks the beginning of works on football, athletics, and rugby training pitches, which are part of key facilities being developed outside the Raila Odinga International Stadium. The move is aimed at ensuring the country meets required timelines and delivers facilities that meet international standards.

In his remarks, the CS confirmed the start of the project and the transition to the contractor on site, saying, “I have officially handed over the construction works for two training grounds at the Talanta Sports Complex to the contractor this morning, marking the commencement of immediate works ahead of the completion of the facility,” the CS stated.

The training grounds are expected to support team preparations during AFCON 2027, which Kenya will co-host, while also strengthening the country’s wider sports infrastructure network. Officials say the facilities are being designed to meet Confederation of African Football standards as well as global requirements for major sporting events.

“The football, athletics, and rugby training grounds, located outside the Raila Odinga International Stadium, form a critical component of the infrastructure that will support the successful hosting of AFCON 2027.”

According to the Sports Ministry, the project is part of a broader government plan to improve sports facilities across the country and position Kenya as a strong host for international competitions. The Talanta Sports Complex is among the flagship developments expected to serve both tournament needs and long-term athlete development.

The scope of the project also includes support facilities meant to improve usability and comfort for athletes and officials during training and competition periods. “The project also includes the construction of modern changing room facilities and other auxiliary works to ensure the training grounds fully comply with CAF requirements and international standards.”

Officials have stressed that the investments go beyond the tournament, focusing on long-term use and sustainability for future generations of athletes across different sports disciplines. The facilities are expected to remain in use well after AFCON 2027 concludes, supporting local and international sporting activities.

“These investments reaffirm our commitment to delivering world-class sports infrastructure that will not only support AFCON 2027 but also serve generations of athletes and sports enthusiasts long after the tournament.”

The government has in recent months accelerated work on key sports infrastructure projects as it moves to ensure readiness for hosting duties, with confidence high that the set deadlines will be met.

Tags

Sports infrastructure AFCON 2027 Talanta Sports Complex Sports Ministry Football Training Facilities CAF Standards Kenya Sports Development

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  8. 11
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz

Stay Bold. Stay Informed.
Be the first to know about Kenya's breaking stories and exclusive updates. Tap 'Yes, Thanks' and never miss a moment of bold insights from Radio Generation Kenya.