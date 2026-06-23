Catholic Bishops raise alarm over loss of life, school unrest and rising political violence

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has expressed concern over what it describes as a growing erosion of respect for human life, rising political violence, school unrest and a lack of transparency in public affairs, calling for urgent national dialogue and reforms.

In a State of the Nation statement issued on Tuesday, the bishops said Kenya was facing a series of social, political and moral challenges that require collective action from government, institutions and citizens.

“We wish to address the concern and fervent need to safeguard human life, and the dignity of all. We sadly have witnessed recently the careless and painful loss of lives,” the bishops said.

The church leaders lamented deaths and injuries arising from demonstrations, abductions, road accidents and other incidents, saying the country must place greater value on the sanctity of life.

“We express our profound concern at the growing erosion of respect for the sanctity of the human person, seen witnessed in the loss of lives either in the demonstrations, abductions, traffic accidents and the lifelong injuries suffered by many of our fellow citizens,” they stated.

The bishops also addressed recent cases of school unrest and dormitory fires, including the tragedy at Utumishi Academy, where students lost their lives. They condemned violence and destruction in learning institutions, emphasizing that schools should be centres of character formation and moral development.

“One life lost, is a life too many,” they said, while calling for stronger parental involvement, mentorship programmes and greater attention to students’ emotional and moral development.

According to the bishops, the recurring incidents point to a deeper crisis in human formation rather than merely disciplinary challenges. They urged families, schools and policymakers to work together to cultivate values such as responsibility, dialogue and respect for others.

The church leaders further called for a reassessment of the role of faith-based sponsors in schools, arguing that their influence has been weakened by repeated policy changes in the education sector.

On governance and public order, the bishops condemned what they termed the resurgence of “goonism” and the disruption of lawful gatherings, including incidents that have occurred in places of worship.

Referring to the disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, the bishops warned that violence in churches and public forums threatens constitutional freedoms and democratic participation.

“We demand that the Inspector General of Police conduct a swift, transparent investigation to unmask, arrest, and prosecute the individuals who execute these attacks and their sponsors,” they said.

The bishops also voiced concern over plans to establish an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility at Laikipia Air Base, arguing that the initiative had not been subjected to adequate public consultation or parliamentary oversight.

“The Government should engage in genuine, transparent dialogue with religious leaders, civil society, healthcare workers, and affected communities,” they said.

Despite the concerns, the bishops expressed confidence in Kenya’s ability to overcome its challenges through dialogue, justice and respect for human dignity.

“Kenya possesses the spiritual resources, the moral wisdom, and the collective will to build a Nation where every person is valued,” they said, urging leaders and citizens alike to work towards peace, accountability and national renewal.