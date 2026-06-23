DPP approves murder charges against Utumishi Girls students over fatal fire

The prosecution has cleared the way for murder charges against students linked to the fatal blaze at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County, where 16 learners lost their lives in a fire that has shaken the education sector and triggered a criminal probe.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it had gone through the preliminary inquiry file forwarded by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the arson incident recorded on May 28, 2026.

After examining the evidence gathered during the investigation, the DPP gave approval for the students connected to the incident to be charged with 16 counts of murder.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has received and reviewed the preliminary inquiry file submitted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations regarding the arson incident that occurred at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County on 28th May 2026,” the statement read.

The move now opens the door for the suspects to be taken to court as authorities pursue accountability over the deadly school fire that left 16 students dead and raised fresh alarm over safety in boarding institutions.

The ODPP also raised concern over what it described as a growing trend of arson and other criminal behaviour in schools across the country.

“The DPP notes with concern the recent increase in reported incidents of arson and other acts of criminal conduct in educational institutions across the country,” the statement said.

The State law office cautioned that anyone found responsible for such offences will face prosecution in line with the law, as investigations continue into similar cases reported in learning institutions.

The ODPP further expressed sympathy to families affected by the tragedy, as well as the school community that continues to grapple with the loss.

“The Office remains committed to ensuring that justice is served through a fair, impartial and evidence-based prosecution process,” the statement added.

“The ODPP further reaffirms its constitutional mandate to uphold the rule of law, protect the public interest, promote the administration of justice, and ensure accountability where criminal conduct is established through investigations.”

The suspects are expected to appear in court to face the charges.