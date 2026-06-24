DPP approves murder charges against Utumishi Girls students over fatal fire
After examining the evidence gathered during the investigation, the DPP gave approval for the students connected to the incident to be charged with 16 counts of murder.
After examining the evidence gathered during the investigation, the DPP gave approval for the students connected to the incident to be charged with 16 counts of murder.
According to evidence presented, the complainant had been at a local bar on the evening of the incident where she had taken alcohol before deciding to leave.
A Mombasa court has ruled Pastor Paul Mackenzie and 30 co-accused must answer 191 murder charges in the Shakahola case, after 121 witnesses and forensic evidence established a prima facie case.
Among the notable milestones of the ODPP–USDOJ partnership is the joint development of the Inter-Agency Guidelines on Counter-Terrorism and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (2024), which provide a unified operational framework for coordination among the ODPP, security agencies, and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed that Bile Jean Philippe Assemian was successfully repatriated to the U.S. on September 25, 2025, following formal extradition proceedings in Nairobi.