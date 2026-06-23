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Curaçao staff back players’ intimate relationships as part of World Cup strategy

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Curaçao staff back players’ intimate relationships as part of World Cup strategy
The Curacao national team. PHOTO/Sofascore
In Summary

Speaking from the team’s training base at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton, Florida, Hurman said head coach Dick Advocaat has allowed players to share rooms with their partners to help the squad stay calm during their stay in Florida.

Curaçao’s national football team, currently competing at the ongoing World Cup, has reportedly encouraged players, through team doctor Suzanne Hurman and manager Dick Advocaat, to engage in intimate relationships before matches as a way of boosting emotional support.

Speaking from the team’s training base at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton, Florida, Hurman said head coach Dick Advocaat has allowed players to share rooms with their partners to help the squad stay calm during their stay in Florida. She also noted that players are being encouraged to remain active in the bedroom before games to gain a small psychological edge.

“Yes, I believe sex helps, but perhaps more on the emotional side than for a direct physiological effect,” she said.

Curaçao, managed by former Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat, still have a slim chance of reaching the World Cup knockout stage after a 7-1 defeat to Germany in their opener, followed by a 0-0 draw with Ecuador, leaving them two points behind Côte d’Ivoire.

They now face a must-win match against Côte d’Ivoire in their final group game and will also need Germany to beat Ecuador to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

Tags

world cup Curacacao Dick Advocaat Florida Atlantic University

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